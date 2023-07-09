Jokowi visits Muslim intellectual Nadjib in hospital in Yogyakarta





Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Sunday visited prominent Muslim scholar and poet Emha Ainun Nadjib, who is undergoing medical treatment at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta. “I confirm that today Mr. Jokowi went to Dr. Sardjito General Hospital to visit Mr. Emha Ainun Nadjib,” said Banu Hermawan, Head of Legal and Public Relations Division of the hospital. Accompanied by Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, Jokowi arrived at the hospital at 10 a.m. He met Najib’s wife Novia Kolopaking and his son Sabrang Mowo Damar Panuluh. He spent 15 minutes seeing Cak Nun and then left the hospital. Nadjib, popularly known as Cak Nun, has been receiving intensive care at the hospital’s intensive care unit since Thursday July 6 after he lost consciousness earlier. He suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage. His personal doctor, Eddy Supriyadi, confirmed that Nadjib’s condition had improved. However, he is yet to receive medical treatment in hospitals. Najib’s former personal secretary, Noor Janis Langga Barana, said that although his health has become more stable, the hospital still does not allow him to be visited by other parties. “Cak Nun’s recovery process is progressing well. His condition is stable, as is his consciousness,” he said. Najib was still taking part in a performance with the “Kiai Kanjeng” traditional art troupe in Yogyakarta on Sunday evening (July 2), he noted. “Maybe he was tired. His physical condition should be maintained as Cak Nun is now 70 years old. he declares. Related News: President Jokowi educates students in Papua on capital relocation

Related News: Jokowi: Papua region has huge creative economy potential

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/287682/jokowi-visits-muslim-intellectual-nadjib-in-yogyakarta-hospital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos