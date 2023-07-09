Will Goldman Sachs’ prediction for the Indian economy come true? | Latest India News





India will become the world’s second largest economy by 2075, Goldman Sachs Research has said citing its article How India Could Become the World’s Second Largest Economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman As India’s population of 1.4 billion becomes the largest in the world, its GDP is expected to rise dramatically. Goldman Sachs Research projects that India will have the world’s second largest economy by 2075, it said with a disclaimer stating that the article is provided for educational purposes only. It is globally recognized that India is one of the fastest growing major economies which has overtaken the UK to claim the position of fifth largest economy. Earlier this year, on February 25, while addressing the Asian Economic Dialogue in Pune, the Union Minister for Trade and Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food and of public distribution, Piyush Goyal, said that India would be the third largest economy in about four years, five years at best. This would mean that India would jump two notches to come after the United States and China. My own belief on how India is developing is that we are likely to get our economy closer to a $35-40 trillion economy by 2047. Every Indian’s desire is to be second to none, said Goyal. In fact, the Indian economy has shown a remarkable performance, it has grown rapidly over the past nine years from around $2 trillion to $3.5 trillion now and is expected to cross $3.75 trillion dollars in 2023. The article mentioned above indicates that demographics are not the only basis for Goldman Sachs Research’s long-term forecast for the Indian economy. India has made more progress in innovation and technology than some people think. Yes, the country has demographics on its side, but it won’t be the only driver of GDP. Innovation and increased worker productivity are going to be important for the world’s fifth largest economy. In technical terms, this means greater output for every unit of labor and capital in the Indian economy, he said. Capital investment will also be an important engine of growth in the future. Driven by favorable demographics, India’s savings rate is expected to rise with falling dependency ratios, rising incomes and deeper development of the financial sector, which should make the pool of capital available to stimulate new growth. new investments, he added. In addition to the focus on public spending in the last three budgets, governments’ reformist policies have helped attract private investment, which will be a major driver in the years to come. The article rightly says that given the sound balance sheets of private companies and banks in India, we believe the conditions are right for a cycle of private sector investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ repeated faith in the demographic dividend was well recognized in the article. Favorable demographics will add to potential growth over the forecast horizon, according to the article. India’s large population is clearly an opportunity, but the challenge is to use labor productively, increasing the labor force participation rate. This will mean creating opportunities for this workforce to be absorbed and simultaneously training and developing the workforce, he said. The Modi government’s policy focused on Startup India, Standup India and Skilling India goes in this direction. India’s rapid growth over the past nine years has been a conscious effort by the Modi government. As early as March 30, 2014, the Prime Minister tweeted from his Twitter handle, We have a demographic dividend, democracy and strong demand. These 3Ds – no other nation has them. He turned his vision into the country’s growth strategy. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel. …See the details

