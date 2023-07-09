Trump Attacks No DeSantis Personality, Repeats Nevada Election Lies | US Elections 2024





Donald Trump attacked Ron DeSantis at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, saying his closest challenger for the Republican presidential nomination had no personality but claiming responsibility for Florida governors’ careers on the national stage.

Trump also repeated his lie about voter fraud in his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, to a receptive audience, in front of rising fans at a mixed martial event.

Reporting on a story that Trump has repeatedly told, the Nevada Independent said the repeatedly indicted former president described being approached for an endorsement when DeSantis, a far-right congressman, s ran for governor in 2018.

I said, look Ron, you’re so dead that if Abraham Lincoln and George Washington came back from the dead, and if they put their hands and their hearts together and prayed, nothing would change. Ron, you’re gone.

DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum for governor, pursued a hard-right agenda in office, then beat Charlie Crist, a former governor and former Republican, in a landslide re-election last year.

But DeSantis has struggled to make an impact on the presidential campaign, a clear second behind Trump but unable to carve out a nearly 30-point lead for the former president in most polling averages.

I’m not a big fan of him and he’s very overrated, Trump said in Las Vegas.

Hitting DeSantis for backing Social Security cuts, Trump said: The one thing you have to remember, when a politician comes up with an initial plan and then ends up in a corner because he gets killed . Because he gets killed. Well, he doesn’t have a personality either. It helps, right?

According to FactCheck.org, DeSantis has in the past supported proposals that would reduce Social Security and Medicare spending, including raising the age of full eligibility. DeSantis now says he won’t gamble with Social Security, but Trump has seized on a profitable line of attack.

DeSantis is widely seen as lacking in campaign skills, struggling to connect with voters and engaging in barbed conversations with reporters. This week, he told Fox News that the corporate media was to blame for his struggles.

Well, I think if you look at people like corporate media, who are they going after? he said. Who don’t they want to be the candidate? They are chasing me.

DeSantis also said he would participate in the first Republican debate in August, an event Trump suggested he would skip.

Trump leads the primary with more than 50% support despite an unprecedented 71 felony indictments and the prospect of more.

Trials are slated for silent payments to a porn star and Trump’s withholding of classified records. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also denied wrongdoing in a civil case in which he was held liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E Jean Carroll, and ordered to pay around $5 million.

Further charges are deemed imminent by state and federal prosecutors relating to election subversion and incitement to the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

In Las Vegas, Trump repeated his lie about his conclusive loss to Biden.

The Nevada Independent said more than 10 interviewees echoed Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, dismissed the indictments against him as an abuse of government power and said that Trump was the only Republican presidential candidate who always stayed true to his word. .

Attendees, the newspaper added, described Trump as the only candidate capable of saving the country from ruin.

On Sunday, a fringe Republican primary candidate, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, said he would not do business with Trump outside of politics.

I just think it’s important that you be judged by the company you keep, Burgum, who made his fortune in IT before entering politics, told NBC Meet the Press.

However, Burgum also said he would support Trump if he was the Republican nominee.

I voted for him twice and if he runs against Biden I will vote for him again,” Burgum said.

The decision was a no-brainer, he said.

