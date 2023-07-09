Boris’ allies face punishment after ‘secret’ committee vote in House of Commons | Politics | News





Boris Johnson’s allies are being persecuted by a secret committee that will force a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow because they came out in favor of him. The Privileges Committee has released a damning report into the conduct of MPs and high-level peers who have attacked its investigation into the former prime minister like a witch hunt. Its findings will be debated in the Commons and critics are trying to force a vote to punish those involved. A Conservative MP said: Today we will see Parliament reduced to the spectacle of a targeted campaign persecuting MPs who stood up for democracy and freedom of speech. There was no due process for contacting MPs to let them know they were secretly under investigation by a secret parliamentary committee headed by members whose own conduct is now the subject of scrutiny. a police investigation.

Mr Johnson left Parliament after the Privileges Committee produced a scathing report into whether he misled MPs about breaking lockdown rules at Downing Street. Supporters criticized his work and called it a puppet court that intended to convict the former prime minister. Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dame Priti Patel were among those accused of a coordinated attempt to undermine his work.

The report states that the MPs criticized did not choose to engage through an appropriate process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but by attacking committee members, in order to influence their judgement. Its findings will be debated in the Commons today and opposition MPs are trying to force votes to punish those involved. Meanwhile Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into an event in Parliament during the lockdown when Sir Bernard Jenkin, one of the committee’s lead inquisitors, allegedly attended a birthday drink for his wife in Parliament.

