China in European hands, Italy at the crossroads of the Silk Road: Conte’s agreements, Meloni’s decisions and the Dragon that already surrounds the heart of the EU

For the Chinese President Xi Jinping, new Silk Road a priority objective. The People’s Republic regards the construction of this huge complex of economic, infrastructural and strategic agreements as the symbol of the new globalization made in China. But behind the desire to create a network of partnerships lies a geopolitical issue of fundamental importance in which the opposing interests of beijing e Washington and those, much more complex, of the European States.

Among these, a central role is played by theItalyonly G7 country to have signed a memorandum agreement with China. The agreement, signed in March 2019 under the first government of Giuseppe Conte, it is valid for five years, and in March 2024, failing written revocation with at least three months’ notice, it will be considered automatically extended.

In essence, Italy must decide by the end of the year whether or not it wants to continue with the deal. This is why, in recent weeks, the Chinese government has been probing the ground to understand the movements of the executive headed by Meloni. the trip to Italy by the director of the international department of the Chinese Communist Party was part of this dynamic, Liu Jianchao. A blitz which the top Chinese leader confided in the Bloomberg agency. I think Italy generally agrees with the concept of the Belt and Road Initiative, with its possible outcome, and on promoting cooperation in the initiative, said Liu Jianchao, who also stressed that he was aware of Italy’s perplexities in renewing the agreement.

Chinese hope Meloni confirms memorandum. Liu seems to want to consider various scenarios, however. And a sentence from the diplomat may be a key to understanding whether Beijing has an exit strategy in mind: I believe that cooperation between China and Italy can be achieved through various means.. These words do not necessarily imply Chinese disinterest in Italy. Indeed, probably the choice not to impose the question as aut aut certifies that Rome is still at the center of Beijing’s policy in the Mediterranean and in Europe. However, Liu’s sentence confirms that the huge symbolic (and political) weight of whether or not to be part of the Silk Road can be an obstacle to relations. And it speaks to how Xi’s drive to expand his country’s interests globally is a gamble that is far from won.

A game on which both the United States and the European Union have been shining the spotlight for some time, worried about the penetration of Chinese investment into the heart of the old continent and above all about the possible transformation of these partnerships into agreements of a strategic nature at the borders much too indefinite. The Silk Road, in the immediate future, certainly cannot represent the replacement of the United States and the EU by China, even less by a country included in both the European and Atlantic blocs like Italy. .

However, there are two things that worry the West, particularly Washington. THE first there legitimacy that the new globalization on the Chinese model can receive from a confirmation of this initiative by an EU country, Born and member of the G7 just like Italy. Risk that even exceeds the commercial value of a deal that, in terms of turnover, was not even as big as the non-Belt and Road deals made by other partners: France and Europe. Germany as a bonus. The second element to fearin particular within NATO and the EU, that any Chinese insertion in strategic sectors could lead to a increase in Beijing’s ability to control the state involved in the initiative.

These are doubts that do not only concern Italy. China has been engaged for several years in a gradual strengthening of its partnerships with Europe, as evidenced by the various bilateral and multilateral initiatives implemented by the Xi government with actors from the Old Continent. With investments in ports and infrastructure systems and with trade agreements with various countries, the People’s Republic has built a network of interests that effectively involves the entire continent. Moreover – and this is a fundamental point for understanding Beijing’s logic as well as European doubts – China has sealed its ties with all the regions on Europe’s borders.

And that means that Beijing is already actually affecting its European destinies without the obligatory passage on the Silk Road. From Russia, unlimited ally, to the Middle East, an example above all is the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran until the penetration in Africa, the Dragon already surrounds the heart of the EU and exerts pressure on both it and Italy. And it does so with a sense of competition that has already materialized what analysts define as global China.

Rome therefore finds itself making this diplomatic choice in an extremely complex geopolitical context, also affected by the new posture of NATO and the European Union. At the 2022 Madrid summit, the Alliance first viewed the Asian giant as a challenge. While Josep Borrell in May this year argued that the EU sees China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival. The West seems increasingly aware of Beijing’s role in the global context. The ball now belongs to Palazzo Chigi.

