A Battle for Survival – The Organization for World Peace





Faced with torrential rains and a serious humanitarian crisis, Pakistan finds itself on the brink of collapse. Since June last year, more than 1,700 people have lost their lives, while countless others have been injured or displaced. Homes, schools and entire communities have been devastated, leaving the country with immense challenges. Sindh and Balochistan provinces are overwhelmed by standing water, amplifying health problems such as malaria and dengue fever. The country’s per capita income is steadily declining, further undermining food security and exacerbating acute malnutrition, which affects more than 8.5 million people.

Amid this turmoil, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in May 2023 on charges of money laundering, along with his wife, Bushra. This arrest, however, is not an unprecedented event in Pakistan’s political history, with a long list of former prime ministers facing similar fates. Khans’ supporters claim he was forcibly taken to an undisclosed location by security forces, raising concerns about enforced disappearances and torture in the country. His opponents cynically remark, Welcome to Pakistan, underscoring the grim reality of daily life for many. Khan’s arrest offers him an opportunity to regain political position and symbolic martyrdom, which he had lost during his failed reign. His criticism of institutions, including the army, without presenting concrete evidence, further polarized opinions. Although he is an army protege, the former prime minister’s antagonistic stance against the army has added fuel to the fire, creating an environment of unrest and instability. As Pakistan struggles to prevent a civil war, the country is on the brink of bankruptcy, intensifying its struggle for survival.

Devastating monsoon floods in late August and early September 2022, exacerbated by climate change, plunged between six and nine million Pakistanis into poverty. The World Bank warns that the poverty rate in the country is expected to increase by 2.5 to 4 percentage points as a direct result of the floods. The loss of jobs, livestock, crops, homes and the closure of schools, combined with the spread of disease and rising food prices, further aggravate this dire situation. Pakistan’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is less than 1%, but it ranks among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather events caused by climate change. The World Bank report highlights the urgent need for climate justice.

The United Nations Climate Science Panel highlights the increasing frequency and severity of adverse weather events due to man-made emissions. The Pakistani government is calling on wealthier, more industrialized countries with larger carbon footprints to contribute to the aid effort as a form of climate justice. However, the country’s already fragile economy is ill-equipped to provide a stimulus package that could create jobs and sustainable incomes for its people. Even before the flood began, Pakistan was grappling with a cost of living crisis, a rapidly depreciating currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Inflation in the country is expected to reach a staggering figure of 23% for the financial year 2023, as stated by the World Bank. With around 20 percent of the population already living below the poverty line, socio-economic recovery is expected to be a long and arduous journey.

As Pakistan struggles to save lives and rebuild its shattered communities, the challenges it faces are multifaceted and daunting. The country’s immediate priority is to address the humanitarian crisis, providing shelter, health care and essential services to those affected by the floods. At the same time, Pakistan must focus on long-term strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change, improve disaster preparedness and promote sustainable development. In this battle for survival, international support and solidarity are crucial. Wealthier nations with larger carbon footprints must heed the call for climate justice and contribute to the relief effort. Beyond immediate relief, investment in infrastructure, education and health care is essential to uplifting the millions of Pakistanis who have been pushed into poverty. Pakistan’s challenges are a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action to combat climate change and address its disproportionate impact on vulnerable nations. Climate justice requires countries to take responsibility for their emissions and support those most affected by the consequences of climate change.

The country stands at a critical juncture, where the convergence of natural disasters and political instability threatens the very fabric of the nation. The resilience and determination of its people, coupled with international support, will play a crucial role in navigating the road to recovery. It is only through concerted efforts, both nationally and internationally, that Pakistan can hope to rebuild and secure a sustainable future for its citizens. As the world watches Pakistan rise to its challenges, it is imperative that we recognize the interconnectedness of our planet and the responsibility we all bear in tackling the global climate crisis. Now is the time to act, because the fate of nations hangs in the balance and the consequences of inaction will reverberate far beyond Pakistan’s borders.

