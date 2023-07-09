Trump throws verbal punches at Biden, says ‘gloves off’ in fiery speech | world news





Former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of criticism against President Biden in a campaign-style speech delivered in Las Vegas, warning that “the gloves are off.” Trump’s fiery remarks covered a variety of topics, from immigration and the economy to alleged corruption and election rigging. Shortly after his speech, Trump attended a UFC fight alongside luminaries including Roger Stone and Mel Gibson.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Getty Images via AFP) Accusing Biden of corruption

During his speech at Calvary Chapel, Trump accused Biden of being a corrupt and incompetent leader. He claimed Biden had taken millions of dollars from countries like China, referring to his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Although Biden himself was not directly involved, Trump insisted the president was “totally compromised” because of those financial dealings.

We have a corrupt and incompetent leader in Biden, Trump told his supporters.

Targeting Biden policies

Trump took aim at several of Biden’s policies, including blocking the Keystone Pipeline project and handling immigration at the southern border. He criticized Democrats for what he saw as election rigging and described Biden’s presidency as marred by scandal, calling it unprecedented in history.

Renaming Clinton and hitting DeSantis

Unlike his past campaigns, Trump playfully announced that he would now call Hillary Clinton “beautiful Hillary” and keep his old “twisted” nickname for Biden. He then brushed off Republican nominee Ron DeSantis, calling him “overrated” during his speech.

UFC Night and star company

After his impassioned speech, Trump attended a UFC match at T-Mobile Arena, accompanied by longtime ally Roger Stone and controversial actor Mel Gibson. The trio were seen chatting with UFC President Dana White, drawing attention and speculation to their discussions.

Donald Trump’s appearance in Las Vegas showed his continued influence and willingness to engage in political battles. Through his speech and subsequent appearance at a UFC event, the former president aimed to rally support, challenge opponents and maintain a prominent presence on the political stage.

