NATO summit: Ukrainian question, Swedish candidacy on the agenda

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces new tensions as leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The world’s largest security alliance struggles to reach an agreement onadmit swedenas the 32nd member. Military spending by member countries is lagging behind long-standing targets. An inability to compromise on who should be the next NATO chiefforced an extensionof the current term of Secretaries General for an additional year.

Perhaps the most difficult questions are how Ukraine should be integrated into NATO. Some maintain that Ukraine would keep a promise made years ago and would be a necessary step in deterring Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Others fear it could be seen as a provocation that could escalate into an even wider conflict.

I don’t think he’s ready for NATO membership, President Joe Biden told CNN in an interview that aired Sunday. He said NATO membership requires countries to meet all the conditions, from democratization to a host of other issues.

He said the United States should provide long-term security assistance to Ukraine, the ability to defend itself as it does with Israel.

Quarrels between friends are not uncommon, and the current catalog of arguments pales in comparison to the past fears thatDonald Trump would turn his back on the allianceduring his presidency. But the current challenges come at a time when Biden and his counterparts are heavily invested in demonstrating harmony among the members.

Any crack, any lack of solidarity provides an opportunity for those who would oppose the alliance, said Douglas Lute, US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to exploit divisions as he struggles to gain ground in Ukraine and faces political challenges at home, includingthe followingof a brief revolt ofWagner Mercenary Group.

You don’t want to present overtures, Lute said. You don’t want to have any gaps or seams.

By some measures, the war in Ukraine has reinvigorated NATO, which was created at the start of the Cold War as a bulwark against Moscow. NATO members havedumped military equipment in Ukraineto help with their counter-offensive, and Finland ended a history of non-alignment to become31st member of NATO.

I think it’s appropriate to look at all the success, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told The Associated Press. So I think the invasion strengthened NATO exactly the opposite of what Putin intended.

He noted Germany’s move towards a more robust defense policy as well as increased military spending in other countries.

NATO’s latest solidarity test came on Friday with what Biden called a tough decision to makecluster munitionsto Ukraine. More than two-thirds of alliance members have banned the weapon because it hasa recordfor causing numerous civilian casualties. The United States, Russia and Ukraine are not among the more than 120 countries that have not signed a convention banning the use of bombs.

As for Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO, the alliance declared in 2008 that kyiv would eventually become a member. Since then, little has been done to achieve this goal. Putin occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014, then attempted to capture the capital in 2022 with his invasion.

A gray area is a green light for Putin, said Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland and now a distinguished member of the Atlantic Council.

The United States and Germany insist that the focus should be on providing arms and ammunition to Ukraine, rather than taking the more provocative step of extending a formal invitation to join the NATO. The countries on NATO’s eastern flank, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, want firmer assurances about their future membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also pushing for this. During a visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday, he saidthe ideal resultof the Vilnius summit would be an invitation for his country to join the alliance.

NATO could decide to elevate its relationship with Ukraine, creating what would be called the NATO-Ukraine Council and giving Kiev a seat at the consultation table.

Also in the spotlight in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main obstacle to Swedish attempts to join NATO alongside neighboring Finland.

Erdogan accuses Sweden of being too soft on anti-Islamic protests and Kurdish militant groups that have waged a long insurgency in Turkey.

Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey. But a manburned a Koran in front of a mosquein Stockholm last week, and Erdogan signaled that this would pose another hurdle. He equated those who allowed the crime with those who perpetrated it.

Turkey and the United States are also at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Biden says Sweden’s NATO membership must be dealt with first.

This is not the first time that Erdogan has sought to use a NATO summit to benefit Turkey. In 2009, he delayed the appointment of Anders Fogh Rasmussen as general secretary, but accepted the move after securing senior positions for Turkish officials in the alliance.

Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who directs the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there was growing frustration among allies with Erdogan, building on concerns about his ties with Putin, democratic backsliding and circumvention of sanctions.

They tried to play well, Bergmann said. The question is whether it’s time to get much more confrontational.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also delaying his country’s approval of Sweden’s membership. In response, Idaho Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blocks a US$735 million arms sale to Hungary.

We don’t want members who aren’t interested in doing whatever they can to strengthen the alliance rather than pursuing their own or individual interests, Risch said. I’m just fed up and I’m fed up.

But he rejected the idea that these disagreements would be a sign of weakness within NATO.

These are things that always happen in an alliance, he said. The fact that we were able to face them and that we will continue to face them proves that this is the most successful and strongest military alliance in the history of the world.

At least one potentially difficult issue is not on the summit agenda. Rather than seek consensus on a new NATO chief, members agreed to extend the term of Jens Stoltenberg, who had held the post since 2014, for a year. This is his fourth extension.

Most members wanted a woman to be the next general secretary, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had been seen as a favourite. But Poland insisted on a candidate from the Baltic states because there had already been two Nordic general secretaries in a row. (Stoltenberg was a Norwegian Prime Minister and Rasmussen was a Danish Prime Minister.)

Others are skeptical of accepting a candidate from the Baltic countries, whose leaders tend to be more provocative in their approach to Russia, including backing Ukraine’s desire to join NATO soon.

Other disagreements hang over NATOupdated plans to counter any invasionthat Russia could launch into Allied territory. It’s the biggest overhaul since the Cold War, and Skip Davis, a former NATO official who is now a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said it could involve many tussles and map swaps. .

This is an issue that will cause tension and divisiveness, and that is not the subject of the Vilnius summit, he said.

___

Cook reported from Brussels. Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.