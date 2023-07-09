Prime Minister Modi hosts roadshow in Bikaner, Rajasthan, cycling rally accompanies him amid rains | SHOW

In misty rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a roadshow on Saturday, where his convoy was accompanied by a peloton of cyclists in Rajasthans Bikaner district.

Modi, who could be seen sitting in the front seat of his car, was surrounded by several men on bicycles, as a crowd of people hooted and applauded the prime minister amid light showers.

After the rain stopped, PM Modi stood on the car door and waved to the crowd as he drove through his designated route.

This comes after the Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones for more than Rs 24,300 crore development projects in Bikaner district earlier today.

The prime minister also addressed a rally in Norangdesar, where he strongly criticized the ruling Congress, and said Ashok Gehlot’s government was on the verge of collapse.

Accusing Congress of engaging in corruption and deceit, Modi called it plunder ki dukaan and jhooth ka bazaar.”

In terms of crimes against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors become the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy saving those accused of rape and murder,” Modi alleged.

The Congress government has done a lot of damage to Rajasthan in four years and its defeat in Rajasthan is so certain that its government has already gone into bye-bye mode,” he added.

He also said that public anger against the current government has increased and when this happens it does not take long to lose power.

He also accused the state government of misleading people by announcing schemes and making promises ahead of the election.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that before the 2018 elections he had promised to give up farmers’ loans within 10 days of taking office, and asked people if this had been done.