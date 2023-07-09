Biden says Ukraine not ready for NATO membership





President Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine was not ready to join NATO and that it was premature to start the process to allow Ukraine to join the alliance in the midst of war. . In an interview with CNN Fareed Zakaria, Biden said he didn’t think there was unanimity within NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family. NATO now, and that the process could only take place after a peace agreement with Russia has been reached. in place. If the war continues, then all were at war, Mr Biden said, referring to the alliances’ commitment to mutual defense. Were at war with Russia, if that was the case. He added that there would be other conditions to be met, including democratisation, for Ukraine to be considered as a candidate for membership. The president began a trip to Europe on Sunday that will include attending a NATO summit in Lithuania, where Russia’s war in Ukraine and last week’s decision by the United States to supply Kyiv with weapons banned by the most of his allies will be a main focus.

Mr Biden said in the interview that he had warned Chinese President Xi Jinping about getting too close to Russia. He added that after the Chinese leader met with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in March, Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Xi and reminded him that dozens of American companies had since pulled out of Russia. the start of the war. He didn’t argue, Mr Biden said. And if you notice, he didn’t go all out on Russia. Mr Biden also defended his decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, which are banned by many of America’s closest allies. He said it was a tough decision, but with artillery supplies dwindling, it was a choice between providing the weapons or leaving Ukraine defenseless. It was a very difficult decision on my part and besides, I discussed it with our allies, I discussed it with our friends on the Hill, Mr. Biden said. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. Another topic of discussion at the NATO summit will be Sweden’s interest in joining the alliance. Mr Biden, who met the Swedish Prime Minister last week, said he was optimistic about Sweden joining the group, despite opposition from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (But Mr. Erdogan supports Ukraine’s admission: he said on Saturday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his side, that Ukraine undoubtedly deserves NATO membership.) Mr Biden, who is 80 and running for re-election, also raised concerns about his age. I think we’re bringing the world together in a way that’s going to make things significantly, how can I say it, safer for people, Biden said. I just want to finish the job. And I think we can do it in the next six years. East well contributed reporting from Istanbul.

