Not Jokowi, he is the figure of the richest Indonesian president





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Since its independence in 1945, Indonesia has been ruled by seven presidents. Starting from President Soekarno and currently Joko Widodo is the number one person in the country. Of the seven people, who is the richest? Here is a summary from various sources: 1. Soukarno Notes from an Austrian newspaper, December 17 and 19, 2019 editions of Kronen Zeitung, quoted from detik.com, the fortune of the first president of the Republic of Indonesia was $180 billion. All these assets would be in a bunker of the Swiss Banking Union (UBS). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT 2.Suharto Citing detik.com, the US Treasury recorded a transfer of US$9 billion to Austrian banks when Suharto resigned in 1998. However, only some of the money is believed to belong to the 32-year-old president. Time Warner Inc., an international financial institution, said Suharto had $15 billion. The wealth includes US$9 billion located in Austria. 3. BJ Habibie A print media outlet Asia Far Economic Review said Habibie’s wealth reached US$60 million. This wealth would come from the intellectual property rights of a number of inventions and companies in the technology sector. While her two children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, Globe Asia says has a wealth of US$250 million. This wealth comes from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family. 4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) Based on the 2001 Wealth Report of State Officials (LHKPN), Gusdur’s wealth was Rs 3.49 billion. These assets come from land and buildings, transportation, precious metals, securities, demand deposits and cash. 5. Megawati Soekarnoputri According to the 2014 LKHPN, Megawati has assets of Rs 96.16 billion. This includes 36 billion rupees in land and buildings, 1 billion rupees in transport, 33 billion rupees in securities and 1 billion rupees in current accounts and cash. 6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) SBY’s assets in the 2014 LHKPN report amounted to IDR 13.98 billion. Wealth ranges from Rp. 500 million in transport, Rp. 5 billion in land and buildings, and Rp. 6 billion in current accounts and cash. 7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Jokowi has assets of IDR 50.24 billion, according to the LHKPN report. One of them was from 20 units of land and buildings worth IDR 43.88 billion. Then, 12 vehicle units were recorded at Rp. 1.08 billion, along with other movable assets of Rp. 6.1 billion. He also has a debt record of IDR 1.19 billion. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (npb/npb)



