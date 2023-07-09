WWE legend, ‘Top Gun’ star Donald Trump tops UFC 290 celebrity guest list as two Mexicans lose title fights





UFC 290 was truly a star affair with the likes of former United States President Donald Trump in attendance. The event was a blast for fight fans, delivering spectacular finishes and crushing upsets.

As pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski went through his fight, Mexican fighters Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez lost their title fights at T-Mobile Arena.

Let’s take a look at the long list of celebrities who attended the event. Donald Trump was greeted by a standing ovation from fans at the event as he entered the arena with UFC President Dana White.

Trump is a real fight fan and has also been spotted at several UFC events in the past.

Beloved WWE legend Rey Mysterio was also in attendance for the event. Unfortunately for the Mexican-American, his favorites Moreno and Rodriguez failed to enter the win column.

Hollywood A-lister and Top-Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was also among the stands cheering on the fighters. Teller was last seen in Chris Hemsworth’s starring Spiderhead.

The UFC Twitter account also posted photos of Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman from the arena.

Additionally, UFC superstars including former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, strawweight champion Zhang Weili, light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling and many more were in attendance.

UFC 290: Jose Aldo amazed by seeing Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s appearance at UFC 290 was memorable. The former president was treated to a rockstar welcome at T-Mobile Arena to thunderous applause from hundreds of fans.

Even UFC legend Jose Aldo doesn’t seem up to the former president’s charms. Footage posted by InsideFighting to YouTube shows a dazzled Aldo excitedly snapping photos with Trump and Dana White.

The video also shows the duo exchanging a few pleasantries and kissing.

Watch Jose Aldo meet Donald Trump below:

Former pound-for-pond king Jose Aldo ended his storied UFC career after a unanimous decision loss to Merba Dvalishvilli at UFC 278. He is a former featherweight champion and holds wins over names notables, including Frankie Edgar, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson and Chan Jung Sung.

