PM Modi slams BRS as he did earlier with NCP: Congress





TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud at a press conference in Hyderabad on July 8. | Photo credit: special arrangement

Senior Congress official and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government as mere eyewash and drew a parallel with his earlier statements against several other parties which eventually aligned with them. In a tweet, Mr. Ramesh reminded Mr. Modis of earlier remarks against the National People’s Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra regarding corruption. It was now the turn of the BRS, which was already allied with the BJP, he charged. Read also | Narendra Modi lies: KTR The Prime Minister called the BRS the most corrupt government in India. So naturally, the BJP and the BRS are together. Remember earlier this year the Prime Minister called the Meghalaya government of Conrad Sangma the most corrupt government. Subsequently, BJP linked up with Sangma. I had written a letter to CBI on March 21, 2023 asking him to ask HM about the very serious charges he had made. There has been no movement on this yet. And of course there was a time when the Prime Minister called the NCP a naturally corrupt party, he tweeted. The former minister said that despite BJP and BRS claims that they were not together, the fact was that they worked together only to defeat the Congress in Telangana. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, former Nizamabad MP and Chairman of TPCC Campaign Committee Madhu Yaskhi Goud asked why no action was taken against the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao then that the prime minister himself describes as the most corrupt government in the country. He said that the Prime Minister had only repeated what the BJP leaders had said all these years, but no action had been taken to make people believe that the BJP and the BRS were not together. Stating that KCR Jhuta, Modi Jhuta Dono Milke Desh Ko Luta, he recalled that BRS supports every bill of the BJP government and in fact, KCR has openly welcomed all the decisions of the Modi government. Now they want people to believe they’re not friends. Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said that even the BJP Head of State, G. Kishan Reddy, was not saying that the BRS would be defeated, but only accusing it of corruption. He called on people to realize the danger of BRS-BJP for the future of Telanganas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pm-modi-criticises-brs-like-he-did-ncp-earlier-congress/article67058172.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos