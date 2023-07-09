Politics
Biden kicks off three-country tour with visit to UK ahead of NATO summit | NATO News
US President Joe Biden travels to the UK, then Lithuania for a NATO summit focused on the conflict in Ukraine, then Finland.
US President Joe Biden has kicked off a NATO summit-dominated three-country trip aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine amid disagreements over Kiev’s possible membership in the alliance.
Biden left Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and was due to arrive in the UK, a key US ally, on Sunday evening.
The US president will meet Britain’s King Charles on Monday for the first time since his coronation in May, the White House announced, for talks focused on environmental issues.
Biden will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. Sunaks’ spokesman said their discussions would likely include the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine.
As we face unprecedented new challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever, Sunak said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.
The United Kingdom is NATO’s most important ally in Europe, we are the United States’ most important commercial, military and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield, he added.
NATO Summit in Lithuania
The main part of Bidens’ trip to Europe will be the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, when Western allies discuss helping Ukraine oust invading Russian forces.
Biden is expected to use the summit to pressure Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, after Ankara accused Stockholm of being too soft on groups it she sees as a security threat, including Kurdish armed groups and those associated with a 2016 coup attempt.
But the US president said he would resist calls for a promise of Ukraine’s early entry into the alliance, a move Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly voiced support for on Saturday.
Entry into NATO requires the unanimous consent of all 31 members. Ukraine has demanded that the military alliance give a clear path to membership at this week’s summit, but the United States and Germany have expressed strong hesitation about hosting a country at war which still has democratic reforms to undertake, insisting that the focus should instead be on the supply of arms and ammunition.
I don’t think there is unanimity within NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the midst of a war, said Biden in a CNN interview previewing his trip.
He urged caution, saying the alliance could be drawn into war with Russia because of NATO’s mutual defense pact.
NATO could decide to elevate its relationship with Ukraine, creating what would be called the NATO-Ukraine Council and giving Kiev a seat at the consultation table.
A centerpiece of Bidens’ visit to Lithuania will also be a speech at Vilnius University on Wednesday evening, in which he will share his vision for a strong and confident America flanked by strong and confident allies and partners who rise to the challenges. of our time, from Russian aggression in Ukraine to the climate crisis.
Meeting of Nordic leaders in Finland
Bidens’ final stop will be in Helsinki for talks with leaders of NATO’s newest member, Finland, and to attend a summit of US and Nordic leaders.
He will be the first US president to visit Helsinki since Donald Trump visited Russian President Vladimir Putin five years ago.
Finland ended a history of non-alignment to become NATO’s 31st member on April 4.
While Finland and Sweden had submitted a joint offer to join the military alliance in May 2022, Stockholm’s candidacy was accepted by Erdogan.
Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey. But a man burned a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm last month, and Erdogan signaled that it would pose another hurdle.
Turkey and the United States are also at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Biden says Sweden’s NATO membership must be dealt with first.
