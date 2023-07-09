Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden





Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Chapel at Calvary, in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, 2023. to take million to China. “We have a corrupt and incompetent leader in the White House.”

Former President Donald Trump slammed incumbent Joe Biden and accused him of corruption and incompetence in Las Vegas on Saturday before he left to attend a UFC event meeting Dana White, actor Mel Gibson and others.

Speaking to the Republican volunteers, the 2024 presidential candidate commented on the country’s economy, crime and border issues, mentioning fellow Oval Office frontrunner Ron DeSantis.

The 77-year-old said Biden was a “corrupt and incompetent leader who was compromised by China and Ukraine.”

He remarked that DeSantis was “very overrated and has no personality”.

US President Joe Biden speaks on health care costs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2023. AFP

Trump harshly criticized the US president, saying “the gloves are off”, accusing him of taking “$10,200,000 from China”.

“We have a corrupt and incompetent leader in the White House. And I wouldn’t have said that a few weeks ago,” he said.

He is completely compromised. In history, there has never been a scandal like this, says the former president, who has been indicted twice in several cases, including paying secret money and withholding classified documents at his home.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Nevada Republican Volunteer Recruitment event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. AFP

While pointing his guns at DeSantis, Trump said, “I’m not a big fan of him and he’s very overrated. He’s very overrated.”

“Remember, he was the one who wanted to cut Social Security. He was the one who wanted to raise the minimum wage, and he voted on that,” the former president said.

“It’s not fair and the only thing you have to remember when a politician comes up with an initial plan and then they end up in a corner because they get killed because they get killed,” he added.

Additionally, alluding to an election challenge in Nevada, Trump said: “We have a big job to do. It’s been a tough state. I really believe it’s a Republican state. This is the toughest election. largest in the history of our country.”

Former President Trump faced 37 charges of unlawful possession of classified documents after leaving the White House.

He appeared in federal court in Miami last month, where he faced federal charges of mishandling US government secrets.

He was indicted for the second time months after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in a silence case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

However, Trump denied all charges and accused Democrats of launching a “witch hunt” against him, saying the indictments were “politically motivated”.

“One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform as he was driven into court, repeating his regular accusation of “hunting witches!”

He could face up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and other offences.

