US Treasury Secretary wraps up visit to China, sees ties on firmer footing though differences remain

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, … [+] China, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today wrapped up a four-day visit to China, saying the strained ties between the world’s two largest economies are stronger, although significant differences remain.

About 10 hours of talks in Beijing were a step forward in our efforts to put US-China relations on a more secure footing, Yellen said in a text prepared for delivery at a press conference on Sunday.

My objective during this trip was to establish and deepen relationships with the new economic management team in place in Beijing. Our talks are part of a larger concerted effort to stabilize the relationship, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and discuss areas of cooperation, said Yellen, who met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Finance Minister Liu Kun and the People’s Bank of Chinese leader Pan Gongsheng.

These conversations have been direct, substantive and productive. We were able to learn about each other’s economies and political choices, which I think is vital as the world’s two largest economies, Yellen said. Even when we disagree, I believe there is clear value in the candid and thoughtful discussions we have had about the opportunities and challenges of our relationship, and the greater understanding it has given us. actions and intentions of each country.

No visit will solve our challenges overnight, Yellen said. But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive channel of communication with China’s new economic team.

A wide range of differences ranging from business practices to geopolitics remain. The United States and China have significant disagreements. These disagreements must be communicated clearly and directly, she said.

Relations between the two men plunged after a visit last August by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to democratic and self-governing Taiwan, over which Beijing claims sovereignty. After an apparent improvement following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November, ties plunged again after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the US heartland in February , sparking an uproar in Congress. Security concerns have more recently merged with trade following U.S. restrictions on exports of sensitive chipmaking equipment to China, a move that has since led to tit-for-tat regulatory moves by Beijing that could limit its exports of minerals used by the semiconductor. industry.

Yellen arrived in Beijing days after China implemented security law revisions on July 1 that have baffled American businesses. This year, China has raided US research or due diligence companies on the mainland such as Bain and Mintz over security concerns. On June 30, the U.S. Embassy issued a statement urging Americans to reconsider travel due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including exit bans, and the risk of wrongful detentions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with newly appointed Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week. … [+] pictured in 2019 when he was chairman of the influential National Development and Reform Commission. Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

US citizens traveling to or residing in the PRC (People’s Republic of China) may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime. US citizens in the PRC may be subject to interrogation and detention without fair and transparent treatment under the law, according to the statement.

The growing tension between the two global giants has led many companies to diversify their supply chains outside of China. Gone are the days when multinationals sourced 100% from China, Stephen Roach, a longtime Asian expert at Morgan Stanley and currently a senior fellow at Yale University’s Paul Tsai Center China Center, told Forbes in an interview last month. His latest book, Accidental Conflict: America, China, and the Clash of False Narratives, examines US-China tensions.

Yellen, in his statement on Sunday, drew a distinction between decoupling the two economies and so-called risk reduction.

There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and, on the other, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security measures, Yellen said, without using the term risk reduction. risks.

We know that a decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world. And that would be practically impossible to undertake. We want a vibrant and healthy global economy that is open, free and fair, and not fragmented or forcing countries to take sides, she said.

Nevertheless, Yellen denounced business practices considered by American companies to be unfair. Healthy economic competition is only sustainable if it benefits both sides, she told her Chinese counterparts. I told them of our serious concerns about China’s unfair economic practices. This includes the breadth and depth of China’s non-trade policies, as well as market access barriers for foreign companies and intellectual property issues.

Fair treatment is essential for American businesses and workers to compete on a level playing field and benefit economically from trade and investment with China and the huge market it represents for American goods and services. I also expressed concern about a recent increase in enforcement actions against American companies, Yellen said.

Yellen at the same time noted that she had met American business leaders during her trip who said they would like to see greater economic engagement with China, adding: It is important that we work together for us ensure that companies understand that there is a wide range of economic interactions that are non-controversial for both parties.

Also on a more positive note, Yellen said the two sides discussed areas where we can work together on global challenges, from tackling the climate crisis to sovereign debt sustainability. This is not a bilateral issue between China and the United States. This is responsible global leadership. The world deserves and expects its two largest economies to work together on these global issues and help find solutions, she said.

Yellen noted that she was able to meet with a group of climate finance leaders in Beijing during a roundtable. The US Treasury and the People’s Bank of China co-chair the G20 Sustainable Finance Task Force, a concrete example of our ability to work together and lead on global challenges, she said.

President Biden and I do not see the relationship between the United States and China as part of a great power conflict. We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper. Both nations have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly: find a way to live together and share global prosperity, Yellen said.

