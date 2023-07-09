Pak Sharif PM slams Imran Khan for launching ‘despicable’ campaign against country’s army chief





Amid the raging political turmoil, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed his predecessor Imran Khan for his vile campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. The Prime Minister launched an attack on Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf on Twitter and claimed Khan had been misexposed. Sharif said Khan was badly exposed for targeting Munir. He accused Khan of working desperately to force his return to power.

Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented, Sharif wrote on Twitter on Sunday. After the failure of his methodically planned attack on the symbols of the state, he is clearly desperate and wants to return to power by force, knowing little that the time of his policy of intimidation, violence and hatred is over, he added. Sharif then accused Khan of putting his self-interest above all else. Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, whose core is defined by putting his self-interest (power grab) over everything else, the Pakistani PM insisted in his lengthy tweet.

Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented. After his methodically planned attack on state symbols

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023 The fight between Sharif and Khan continues

The tweet came days after Sharif ordered authorities to take legal action against those involved in a malicious campaign against the country’s military. The Prime Minister has alleged that the same people are behind the May 9 vandalism. It is a clear message to the May 9 planners, facilitators and managers that the conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed, read the statement issued by the media wing of the PM Office. Sharif pointed out that the conspirators have become active again to disrupt the country’s economic stability.

The fight between the Pakistani regime and the cricketer-turned-politician has escalated since the PTI leader was ousted as the country’s prime minister in 2022. Since then, Khan has grappled with multiple corruption charges and accused both the Sharif administration and the Pakistani military of conspiring against him. On May 9, when Khan was arrested in the Al Qadir Trust case, the country’s military infrastructure became the main target of violent protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pak-pm-sharif-slams-imran-khan-for-initiating-vile-campaign-against-countrys-army-chief-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos