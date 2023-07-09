How PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi on 4 points in Bikaner | India News

07:15 Congress means loot shop, jhooth market: PM Modi at Rajasthan rally

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Bikaner in Rajasthan Saturday, attacked not only the Congress direction and the Ashok Gehlot government of the state, but spared no effort to appoint the leader of the party Raoul Gandhi

Attacking the Congress government of Rajasthan, which goes to the polls in October-November, he accused the party of not caring at all about the problems facing the people of the state.

Modi said Rajasthan, which should have topped the Jal Jeewan mission list, is in the list of slowest states. There are over 130 districts in the country where tap water has reached every home. There is not a single district of Rajasthan among these 130 districts. The fault lies with the Congress government of Rajasthan, he said.

He accused the Congress government of causing immense damage to Rajasthan over the past four years. Congress leaders know this very well, he said, noting that the party’s defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections is so certain that the state government has gone into “goodbye” mode.

I am told that some ministers and MPs have started moving out of official bungalows and into their private homes. Only Congress leaders can be so confident of defeat, he added.

The prime minister enlisted a series of allegations against the congressional government in the state, saying it was suffering from infighting and corruption was taking place on a large scale in the transfer and posting of civil servants.

He alleged that the state government is unstable, there are accusations of nepotism and the CM is busy securing his son’s future. He said major exam questionnaire leaks had occurred 17 times in the past four years and added that the state needed a stable, dual-engine government.

The Prime Minister said that Rajasthan was number one in the country in terms of crime rate and crimes against women. He also alleged that the state government was engaging in an appeasement policy.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on four points, but without naming him.

Farmers

That same Saturday, Rahul was seen with farmers at Sonepat in Haryana, drive tractor and sow paddy in fields. He accused the Modi government of being anti-farmers.

Returning the volley, Modi said farmers in Rajasthan have been the biggest victims of the lies and deception of Congress politics.

Did Congress promise loan relief to farmers in the last election? Did their leader promise a loan waiver within 10 days (after coming to power)? Has the farmers’ loan been cancelled? From 10 days to 10 months and now four years, has the loan been forgiven? he said with an emphatic no from the audience to each of his questions.

The prime minister said farmers in Rajasthan were producing bajra in large quantities. The Center promoted coarse grains under the name “Shree Ann”. The central government has the responsibility to make them available worldwide.

Modi drew a comparison between Rajasthan and Haryana, where Rahul was visiting earlier in the day. He said bajra was sold at Rs 2,350 a quintal in neighboring Haryana. While farmers in Rajasthan were forced to sell the same bajra for Rs 1,300 per quintal.

He said the central government had sent water from the Narmada River to Rajasthan for the farmers. But the Congress government used every means to stop him, he alleged.

Modi said, “Hating farmers is the character and reality of Congress.

love shop

Rahul had coined the slogan Nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukaan (Stores of love in the market of hate) during his Bharat Jodo Yatra walk from Kanyakumar in Kashmir from September 2022 to January this year. He repeats it from time to time.

The Congress leader has repeatedly accused the BJP government to spread hatred between different communities.

The Prime Minister replied to Rahul’s slogan. He said a lamp burns brighter before it goes out. Congress does the same for fear of losing. He started to deceive the people of Rajasthan, he said.

Means PM said, But the people of the state will have to remember that Congress means only one thing, and that is loot ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar (loot store and market of lies), he said.

He said that the big promises made these days have nothing but intentions of looting and hoarding lies.

Comments from Rahuls in the US and UK

The Prime Minister did not spare Rahul over his comments during his recent trips to the UK and the US where he spoke about the atmosphere in India. He would also have requested the intervention of foreign countries.

In a direct attack on the leader of Congress, the Prime Minister said: Congress is such a party that it makes the country hollow by indulging in corruption when in power. When they are no longer in power, they defame the country by abusing it. They are so saddened by India’s progress that their leader goes abroad and abuses India.

Surgical strikes

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul, Delhi’s chief minister and party leader Aam Aadmi Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjeehad demanded evidence of Indian Armed Forces surgical and airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan in 2016 and 2019.

In response, Modi said that whenever the country’s armed forces showed bravery, the Congress leader said all sorts of things to humiliate them.

The Prime Minister said: “Congress demanded evidence when the armed forces said they destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes. Congress said nothing happened when the air force claimed to have carried out airstrikes in Pakistan. Congress has had problems with the armed forces and their personnel. This is why Congress remains unhappy with the personnel of the Rajasthan Armed Forces.