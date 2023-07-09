Chris Christie doubles down on Trump attacks and Social Security cuts





Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to speak at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Drew Anger | Getty Images

Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie launched his latest blitz against Donald Trump on “Fox News Sunday.”

He claimed the former president lied about the size of his rallies and failed to deliver on his political promises.

“People in the Republican Party, and pretty much across America, are tired of having political candidates who are snake oil salesmen who just don’t tell them the truth, who tell them everything they want. ‘they think they want to hear right now,’ Christie told Fox News.

Christie called the estimated size of Trump’s rally crowds “absurd”.

“Tens of thousands of people don’t show up anymore. That’s another one of the big lies,” he added. “All you have to do is look at the pictures.

Christie has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal critics, even as the former president who is currently implicated in multiple criminal investigations holds a significant lead in the polls in the crowded GOP candidate pool.

Trump and Christie also disagree on Social Security reform.

Trump rejected scrapping the program at all. In Sunday’s interview, Christie was even firmer in her stance on the means test for Social Security, which would exclude higher-income people from receiving those benefits. He also maintained his proposal to raise the retirement age.

“Do the extraordinarily rich need to collect Social Security? Do we really need Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to collect Social Security?” he said.

A former US attorney, Christie also criticized the five-year investigation into alleged Hunter Biden tax crimes, saying it’s “either a lie or it’s incompetent.”

“There’s no way it’s going to take five years to get to a two-count tax plea and then dismiss the gun charges” against President Joe Biden’s son, he said. declared.

Christie launched his long-term bid on June 6 and trails Trump’s numbers at around 2.5%, though he has gained momentum relative to other candidates, according to an aggregate poll from RealClear Politics. The former governor also boasted big donors supporting his campaign.

To secure a place in the Republican primary debates starting in August, GOP candidates will need to secure 40,000 donations from contributors and poll more than 1% in three national polls, or two national polls and one state poll.

