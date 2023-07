Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Now Playing

Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump00:17

FOLLOWING

Economy is Biden’s ‘winning hand’ in 2024, says NJ Governor Murphy00:35

Burgum: You shouldn’t expect a president to intervene in everything01:30

Supreme Court ruling highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree02:30

Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what will be 202403:44

Full panel: GOP voters don’t care about politics, they want to know you’re a fighter07:34

Meet the Press Minute: Trump Voices Support for Affirmative Action in 201501:02

Full Murphy: Gov. Christies cancels New Jersey tunnel project, biggest policy mistake07:31

Full Burgum: Culture War Issues Definitely Not The Place To Focus For Presidential Candidates46:39

The Secret War on Terror | Meet the News Articles27:00

The United States has waged secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, according to a Brennan Center report12:02

Inside America’s Secret War in Somalia | Meet the press reports10:06

Details of PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger very unclear,” says Sally Jenkins04:37

House Freedom Caucus Ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full Panel09:32

June jobs report shows US economy remarkably resilient, KPMG chief economist says05:40

Controversial cluster munitions could bridge Ukraine’s ammunition shortage04:28

Rep. Moskowitz: Washington is doing nothing to proactively fight climate change07:44

Record heat headlines set to continue for next three to four weeks06:49

Full Panel: Crowd trying to kill ‘Pence explains his new break with Trump politics11:27

Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee Raises $35 Million04:23

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum (RN.D.) said: You’re judged by the company you keep, and he wouldn’t do business. with former President Donald Trump.July 9, 2023

Learn moreGet more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Now Playing

Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump00:17

FOLLOWING

Economy is Biden’s ‘winning hand’ in 2024, says NJ Governor Murphy00:35

Burgum: You shouldn’t expect a president to intervene in everything01:30

Supreme Court ruling highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree02:30

Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what will be 202403:44

Full panel: GOP voters don’t care about politics, they want to know you’re a fighter07:34

Get more LiveonNBC News Now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/burgum-says-he-wouldn-t-do-business-with-trump-187270213945 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos