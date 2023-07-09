Republicans call for more accountability to stop carbon pipelines

FORT DODGE, Iowa (Nebraska Examiner) — Republicans, voters and politicians called to action Saturday to fight pipeline companies using eminent domain to acquire farmland, saying some GOP officials aren’t doing enough to stop the companies.

The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights held an event in Fort Dodge to unite farmers, community members and politicians to fight pipeline companies using government authority to obtain easements from reluctant Midwestern farmers. Organizers said more than 300 people attended.

The event brought together Republican politicians from Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, three states that, along with Nebraska and Minnesota, face similar disputes over pipeline projects and property rights. .

Steve King, former U.S. Representative for Iowa, said voters need to hold their elected officials accountable when it comes to pipelines and eminent domains.

I would say to people and voters, go see your state representative, your state senator, call the governor’s office, maybe talk to our secretary of agriculture, maybe our attorney general and weigh in there above, King said.

King said many elected officials in Iowa failed to act in the best interests of Iowans.

The representation that we have in the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate, the governor, which also applies to some of the executive offices, none of them at that level have weighed in on this thing on behalf of the landowners, King said.

King said that by creating networks between states and recruiting others, the pipeline process can get bogged down.

Iowa State Rep. Steve Holt attended the event, but did not speak. He was the manager of Home file 565introduced this spring to restrict pipeline eminent domain.

Unhappy with the Republican Party

Participants of the referenced Saturday event The law projectwhich would require pipelines to obtain voluntary easements for 90% of their routes before eminent domain could be used for the rest.

The bill passed the House but failed to be heard by a Senate commerce subcommittee chaired by Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny.

Scott Ritland, 63, a Story County Republican who farms land that belonged to his family in 1862, said the failure of the bills is evidence of special-interest influence.

The fix is ​​in place, the politicians have been bought off, they’ve been strategically bought into their precise locations, Ritland said.

Ritland mentioned Bousselot had previously worked for Summit Agricultural Groupowner of Summit Carbon Solutions, a carbon pipeline company.

Ritland isn’t sure how he plans to vote in the future, but politicians who listen to their constituents, especially about pipelines, will play a big part in his decision in the booth.

I could soon be a former Republican. I signed up as a Republican at 18 and am now 63. They don’t listen to us, Ritland said. Several of my neighbors, myself included, might start voting Democrat, not because they were Democrats, but simply as a protest vote against the corrupt Iowa Republican Party.

Ritland said he was approached by Navigator to purchase an easement for 2.5 miles of his 240-acre property.

Pipelines that could cross several states, including Iowa, are designed to transport captured carbon dioxide produced in ethanol plants. Pipelines, eligible for billions of dollars in federal tax creditsaim to tackle climate change by stopping the carbon produced by ethanol plants from entering the atmosphere, although many attendees at Saturday’s event dispute this.

Jerry Goldsmith, a longtime Cedar County farmer, said he expected more from the Republican Party, though the problem may not be enough to make him switch parties.

I think I’ve been disappointed with some of our Republicans, in that they probably haven’t supported the rule of law which is eminent domain and (have) been more supportive of passing pipeline companies, has said Goldsmith.

Pipelines are near the top of its list of voting questions.

I was a Governor Reynolds fan, I’m not a Governor Reynolds fan anymore, Goldsmith said. I’m really, really disappointed with what happened and his influence on the Iowa Senate that didn’t allow this bill to go through. I’m also not sure I can vote for a Democrat.

Goldsmith is on the route of the Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline but has not yet been approached to acquire its land. Wolf said he intended to proceed only voluntary acquisition of easements.

Elected officials

South Dakota State Rep. Julie Auch told attendees at Saturday’s event how seriously she takes her oath not to take bribes and said voters should be proactive in weeding out candidates that are backed by pipelines.

If they [your state legislators] receive large campaign donations from Summit or Navigator, give them a call, Auch said. The farmers of the Americas are the best stewards of the land, not the government.

South Dakota State Rep. Karla Lems told the crowd not just to vote Republican, but to make sure the candidates are conservative Republicans.

If you can find other conservatives who will go to the mat for you, try to get them into office and encourage them to run, Lems said. We have a good group of conservatives in the South Dakota Legislature, but we don’t have enough of them. We’re very strongly Republicans, but that doesn’t always mean we’re conservative Republicans, constitutional Republicans.

Lems issued a call to action to attendees or the party will lose its significance.

I call Kim Reynolds, I call those people who ran on those values, and if that’s really what they are at the core of their being, they’ll do something about it, Lems said. As Republicans we are so busy, we do our jobs, we work hard, that’s who we are. But we better get involved because we are losing our country.

Lems said one of the reasons she ran for office was because she saw problems within her own party.

I also saw that there were problems within our own Republican Party because you know what, we don’t hold other Republicans accountable, and that needs to change.

This article first appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatcha Nebraska Examiner sister site to the States Newsroom network.

