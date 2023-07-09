Ganjar Pranowo is a future leader after Joko Widodo





ASKARA – Ganjar Partner Volunteers General President Goris Lewoleba said that the figure of Indonesia’s future leader after President Joko Widodo is Ganjar Pranowo. It is said that due to President Joko Widodo’s performance in developing Indonesia over the past ten years with very impressive goals and achievements recognized by almost all Indonesians, this can only be continued by a potential leader who has a vision for the future of Indonesia that will increasingly make the people of the nation prosper.Indonesia, namely presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. So said Goris Lewoleba, General Chairman of Mitra Ganjar Volunteers on a nationwide talk show on “Welcoming the Democracy Festival with Joy” at the Press Council Hall, Central Jakarta, on Sunday (9/7 ). The national talk show regarding the 2024 presidential election was organized by Vox Point Indonesia in collaboration with the Central PWI Election Monitoring Society and Press (Mappilu). “Ganjar Pranowo has a typology direction and a style of leadership that truly understands the hopes and aspirations of the Indonesian people, both at the local level and at the level of the country’s political elite,” said Goris Lewoleba. Apart from this, Goris continued, the public perception linked to the hope and desire of the people to have a leader who cares about the plight of the people, is the figure of the leader who is in Joko Widodo. This was justified by approval rating Joko Widodo, who is very high in the eyes and in the hearts of the public, exceeds 80%. “It means that most Indonesians love President Joko Widodo’s leadership, and the most suitable figure to inherit President Joko Widodo’s continued leadership is Ganjar Pranowo,” Goris said. According to him, this was due to the pattern and model of approach to community building that had been implemented by Ganjar Pranowo with a community needs approach based on the urgency of the issues faced by the people of Indonesia, through successful leadership practices when he became Governor of Central Java for two terms, and this will be amplified nationally as he takes Indonesia forward towards an increasingly better future.

