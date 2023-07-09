PM Modi’s US state visit marks important space-related deals Jitendra Singh





Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States marked important space-related deals. Singh said the agreements signed indicate that countries that began their space journey long before India now view our nation as an equal collaborator. He said that after such a quantum increase in our space expertise under the regime of Prime Minister Modi, India can no longer wait to be left behind in its march to the Moon, the Minister added. Singh said Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate India’s ability to soft-land and move on the surface of the Moon or lunar surface. The complex mission profile, he said, which requires the spacecraft to enter orbit of the Moon was executed with great precision. After Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the lunar surface, the rover, which has six wheels, will come out and is expected to work for 14 days on the moon. He pointed out that with the support of multiple cameras on the rover, he will be able to receive the images. The Ministry of Science and Technology has informed that the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to be launched from Sriharikota this week. He said this would rank India as the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Giving full credit to the prime minister for providing an enabling environment for space workers and making ground-breaking decisions, such as unlocking the space sector for a public-private partnership (PPP), Singh said, based on the current growth trajectory, the Indian space sector could be a $1 trillion economy in the coming years. Going further, the minister said, the main objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold: to demonstrate a safe and smooth landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate a roving rover on the moon and to conduct scientific experiments. in situ. The Minister recalled that the first in the series of Chandrayaan, namely Chandrayaan-1, is credited with discovering the presence of water on the surface of the Moon, which was a new revelation for the world and even the The most prestigious space agencies like the NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) of the United States were fascinated by this discovery and used the inputs for their subsequent experiments. Chandrayyan-3, he said, will operate at the next level. The spacecraft will use the Mark-3 launch vehicle developed by ISRO for its launch, he added. Singh said there was huge excitement across the country over the launch of Chandrayaan-3, especially because the Chandrayaan-2 mission could not deliver the desired results due to a time lapse. approximately 13 minutes after the spacecraft began its descent on September 6, 2019. The Minister said that as the successor of Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 has undergone some modifications to increase the robustness of the Lander. He said that all of these modifications have undergone extensive ground testing and simulations using test rigs. Chandrayaan-3’s Lander and Rover module is also configured with payloads that would provide data to the scientific community on various properties of lunar soil and rocks, including its chemical and elemental composition, Singh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessworld.in/article/PM-Modi-s-US-State-Visit-Marks-The-Significant-Space-Related-Agreements-Jitendra-Singh/09-07-2023-483567 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos