Miles Yu On Taiwan: China’s Lessons and Fears of the Wagnerian Revolt in Russia

For more than a century, tumultuous events thousands of miles away in Russia have deeply affected China. Mao Zedong () said that the sound of the cannon of the October Revolution brought Marxism-Leninism to China. From now on, Xi Jinping () fears that the Wagnerian revolt of the last months will serve as a model for the defeat of the Chinese communist parties.

The revolt, initiated by Wagner’s private military group and its recalcitrant leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was as short-lived as it was shocking. It nonetheless posed the biggest threat to Vladimir Putin’s rule in more than 20 years in the Kremlin. The rebels captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District and broke off their charge just 200 kilometers from Moscow.

Yet the fears and forces the rebellion unleashed were also felt in Beijing. The CCP elites are losing sleep over the precedent of a mercenary army with limited loyalty to a regime, establishing an alternative center of power that could win popular support. At a time of joint proclamations of a limitless partnership between China and Russia, Xi Jinping and his leading cadres are keenly aware of these concerns. Xi is likely to learn two important lessons from the failed Prigozhin coup.

The first lesson Xi is likely to learn from this month’s mutiny is the importance of centralized political control over the military. The relationship between Moscow and Wagner’s fighters was merely contractual, rooted neither in an ideological community nor in mutual understanding. Months before the Wagner revolt, Chinese military analysts publicly noted the danger of a mercenary deal with Putin. According to some CCP analysts, the root cause of Russia’s struggles in Ukraine has been the inability of its military leaders to install political commissars at all levels of command to ensure the loyalty of lower ranks to the regime.

Xi has been working for years to build a system without this vulnerability. During his more than ten years in power, he ruthlessly purged nearly a hundred senior CCP general officers, unheard of in the party’s history. Almost the entire top leadership of the People’s Liberation Army under Xi’s predecessor has been wiped out. Many of these men have died or are languishing in life imprisonment in China, including the PLA’s two highest-ranking uniformed officers, Generals Xu Caihou () and Guo Boxiong (). Xi has also arbitrarily removed or moved theater commanders, reflecting his growing paranoia over dissent within the ranks. While carrying out large-scale military purges, he sacrificed his professional skills for ideological reliability. He follows the CCP’s political playbook for regime survival, striving to avoid coups, military revolts and civil uprisings at all costs.

Wagner’s revolt only deepened Xi’s belief in the Leninist and Maoist dictate that the Party should command arms. After Prigozhins’ march on Moscow, the possibility of a military mutiny was a hot topic in inner CCP circles and among ordinary people on the streets. Therefore, Xi is likely to further strengthen the political commissar system and improve the PLA’s ideological indoctrination program, viewing any debasement of combat skills as a valid trade-off for ensuring ideological purity.

The second lesson that Russia’s predicament is likely to reinforce for Xi is the need to inhibit the growth of alternative power centers before they are strong enough to challenge his rule. Putin only realized the threat of the Wagner juggernaut after he had grown strong. Worried that his mercenaries would join hostile foreign forces to establish a more popular anti-Kremlin alternative on Russian soil, he dispatched his junior partner, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, to prevent Prigozhin’s coalescence with potential outside actors. Despite this eleventh-hour intervention, the Wagnerian rebels came close to establishing a potentially viable political alternative to Putin’s regime.

This alarmed Beijing. He knows very well that the emergence of an attractive alternative to his power could precipitate large-scale revolts and defections. This possibility, unlikely as it may seem, is not unprecedented in the annals of the communist Chinese armed forces. PLA officers and soldiers, once given an alternative, have historically seized the opportunity to defect to an enemy camp. During the Korean War, many frontline combat officers fled battle quickly and took refuge behind American or UN lines. After the cessation of hostilities, two-thirds of all these Chinese POWs, 14,000 out of 21,300, refused to return to Communist China and instead defected to freedom. It is therefore not surprising that preventing defections has always been one of the main concerns of the CCP. He invested considerable human and financial resources in this undertaking.

After the Wagnerian revolt, there is no doubt that these investments will intensify. Even more drastic measures are likely. Xi Jinping has recently escalated his warnings against insidious foreign forces operating in China to lead a color revolution. The CCP could, like Putin, reduce professional contacts between all PLA military cadres and their foreign counterparts, and could go even further. Senior PLA leaders have certainly been purged before on suspicion of international collusion: in 1959, Maos Defense Minister Marshal Peng Dehuai () was suspected of close contact with Soviet military leaders and gave a slow and tragic death, with thousands of Pengs’ subordinates receiving a similar sentence. . Washington must understand this murderous Chinese military ethos and stop harboring romantic illusions about the prospect of establishing a US-China military hotline.

Political earthquakes in Moscow will always make waves in Beijing. Time will tell if Xi Jinping has prepared well enough for when these waves arrive.

Miles Yu is a senior researcher and director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute. He is also a Visiting Scholar at the Hoover Institution and a Senior Fellow at the 2049 Project Institute. Mr. Yu served as a senior China policy and planning adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Trump administration. .