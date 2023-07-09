The success of the Food Barn project cannot be instantaneous

National food storage program or food sector initiated from the era of President Soeharto until the era of President Joko Widodo has so far not yielded encouraging results. Even though this program is part of the national strategic programs 2020-2024, many parties consider the project a failure. In fact, according to experts, the food storage program is long-term in nature and cannot be successful in a short period of time.

Indonesian Political Economy Association (AEPI) Agricultural Observer Khudori recalled that all the land used for this program is outside the island of Java. As a result, the fertility of these lands is no better than that of farmland in Java. Therefore, the time required to produce good productivity cannot be achieved in 1-2 years.

Note especially food sector those built outside (Java) are new land openings. Re-clearing the land definitely takes time, it takes a process to make the land capable of stable production. For example, in the rice fields, we can build a stable rice field ecosystem which takes 3-4 years, especially if new openings from the forests continue to be converted into agricultural land, it will definitely take even longer, he said. he explains.





The government itself has launched a number of food storage schemes spread across several regions including Central Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra. But unfortunately, several of these projects have experienced poor harvests or even been blocked, even though they were only inaugurated under the Jokowi administration.

Government Haste

Khudori also criticized the government’s objective linked to this hasty food storage program.

Various places food sector What failed was partly because the government wanted the ‘sim salabim, printed today, to be harvested today and the results to be enjoyed. It’s something that I think absurdityKhodori said.

Even so, he agreed with the government that building a solid foundation for national food security with the food storage program This needs to be done, especially as the conversion of farmland in Java continues, so farmland is shrinking.

Also, he said, it is important to remember that Indonesia has a very low food area per capita, which is only 0.019 hectares. This number is very low compared to countries like Thailand and Vietnam which are 7-8 times larger than Indonesia.

In addition, he saw, other causes of program failure food sector there is a political factor. Khudori believes that the leadership period in Indonesia, which is every five years, has resulted in a lack of consistency and continuity when the leadership period changes.

So I think it’s important to build a base, that in the future we have a solid base, and because it’s a long-term project, yes, politically it won’t have any effect on politicians . electoral. As he builds that foundation, what he may be enjoying is the next leadership term. It is therefore important to see that later in the future, Indonesia will have to have adequate basic food capacity. So if the countries we used for imports restrict or close imports, we have adequate local production capacity, he explained.





Papuan food summer

President Joko Widodo visited a few days ago food sector in Keerom Regency, Papua. On these lands, the government planted maize which, within three months, would have produced relatively well, although there are several things that need to be improved in terms of the water system.

It’s actually the first time. Do not immediately think that the results are very high. Even so, the current yield is very high, about 7 tons per hectare, because the standard per hectare is 5.6 tons per hectare, it is already 7 tons, because of this I see that the land is very fertile , but water needs to be managed properly, Jokowi said.





He explained, land food sector the 45 hectares of corn will be harvested again in September. If the productivity is very good, in the future the government will prepare thousands of hectares of land for the next stage.

The price of maize that was harvested at that time, he said, is already above the cost of goods sold (CGS) of maize, which is IDR 5,000 to IDR 6,000 per kilogram. Thus, with a yield of seven tons per hectare, farmers will get IDR 42 million per hectare in just three months. Therefore, Jokowi hopes food sector at Cendrawasih Earth, he will be able to meet the national demand for maize, particularly for the eastern part of Indonesia.

Regarding the sustainability of the program food sector in Papua, according to Jokowi, there is no need for a legal umbrella. If there are good results, then it should be entirely up to the local government to continue the program.

It is not necessary to use a legal umbrella, if this experience is visible, everything should be autonomous, under the responsibility of the district manager. “Later, if the tools are correct, hand everything over to the Regent to coordinate people here, but in large numbers so that it increases productivity per hectare,” he concluded.

The Regent of Keerom, Piter Gusbager, revealed that so far the state of food storage in his region is quite well developed thanks to the support of agricultural machinery and the availability of premium seeds.





“By the way, the maize we are harvesting this month is a superior seed which was also planted with the Minister (Syahrul Yasin Limpo) last March. We are grateful because the yield reached 7.5 tonnes per hectare,” said Piter.

According to him, it is important to continue to maintain a well-developed agricultural sector as it can strengthen the economy of the surrounding community. Apart from this, he said that the agricultural sector is also part of the source of healthy food for the development of superior human resources in Keerom.

“I mean if you want to solve the problem of Keerom, fix the agricultural sector, if you want to end poverty in this area, end agriculture, if you want to improve the well-being of people, fix agriculture Why? Because agriculture is the main symbol of community empowerment. Therefore, I highly appreciate the Minister and Mr. President for his great concern for Papuan agriculture,” he said. .

Piter added that most agricultural products from the Papua region are supplied by Keerom Regency. Therefore, he viewed economic empowerment opportunities in the food sector as highly strategic and promising.

“The farmers of Keerom should not be underestimated by anyone because almost the agricultural products of the Jayapura Raya region, be it vegetables or fruits, livestock, corn and crops, are supplied by our district,” he concluded. [gi/ah]