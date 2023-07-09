Ron DeSantis thinks Trump has made trans issues ‘mainstream’





Ron DeSantis seems to believe that bragging about being much more anti-LGBTQ+ than Donald Trump is “fair game” and we’re so, very tired.

The Florida governor and presidential candidate has defended a bizarre campaign ad shared by the Rapid Response Team for his 2024 campaign oddly named the “DeSantis War Room” that attempted to cast Trump as sympathetic to trans people.

The ad is cut with segments showing DeSantis walking through airbases, edited between short shots of American Psycho’s infamous fictional serial killer Patrick Bateman, who has become a twisted symbol of masculinity among extreme groups. right and neo-Nazis.

He faced an outpouring of backlash, not only from those condemning his message, but also from the sheer cringe factor of the one-minute campaign ad.

But, in an interview with Fox News host Tomi Lahren, DeSantis said the announcement was “completely fair game” and claimed the indicted former President Trump was the one who introduced the talks about children’s rights. trans “into the mainstream”.

“To identify Donald Trump as being really a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream where he made men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s absolutely fair because he now campaigns saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think you should have men competing in women’s disciplines like track and field,” DeSantis said.

And at the end of the day, when you talk about some of the gender ideologies that are running wild in this country, in the state of Florida, we fight against that.

Despite the fact that transgender people have been around for centuries before Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump were even born, his assertion seems to confirm that DeSantis’ 2024 campaign will prioritize his “anti-awakening” rhetoric.

Again, we are so incredibly tired.

But we are not the only ones. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared his views on the ad in a July 2 interview on CNN’s State of the Union.

Buttigieg commented on the “weirdness” of DeSantis proving his definitively, honestly, very real manhood by appearing alongside “oiled, shirtless bodybuilders,” while adding that the ad’s explicitly homophobic, transphobic and bigoted energy is reprehensible. .

I just don’t understand the mentality of someone getting up in the morning thinking they are going to prove their worth by competing to see who can make life the hardest for a hard hit community,” he said. declared.

The openly gay transportation secretary added that he was intrigued by DeSantis’ campaign strategy of targeting an already so vulnerable community in America.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also commented on the announcement, telling NBC News it was a sign of a “struggling candidate in his final pangs of relevance.”

But DeSantis’ campaign still clings to the cringe-worthy ad, with spokeswoman Christina Pushaw criticizing those who called the ad “undeniably homophobic,” despite praising the explicit exclusion of LGBTQ+ people. in Florida.

Opposing federal recognition of Pride Month is not homophobic, Pushaw said. Nor would we support a month to celebrate heterosexual sexual orientation.

“It’s unnecessary, divisive, complacent. In a country as vast and diverse as the United States, identity politics is poison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/07/09/ron-desantis-donald-trump-christina-pushaw/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos