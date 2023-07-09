Trump at UFC latest: Trump woos fans at UFC Las Vegas event as he continues DeSantis attacks





CNN airs tape of Trump appearing to show classified military documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance Saturday night in Las Vegas, where he attended a UFC match alongside his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Photos released by Mr Stone and others at the event showed Mr Trump greeting actor Mel Gibson and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. He also received a handshake from one of the fighters, Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, the former president is teasing that he might choose to take part in the 2024 Republican primary debates despite having previously questioned why he should bother with such a large lead.

The former president posted on Truth Social: Steve Cortes, Ron DeSanctimonious’ top political strategist, thinks Ron should get out NOW, while the getting is still good. He also said that Trump was the best presidential debater of all time and could not be beaten at the debate game.

He added: Well, based on that, maybe I should go into the proceedings – But, again, when you have a 40-50 point lead in the field, maybe I shouldn’t? ??

Mr. Trump posted more attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday as he left Iowa to campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1688931595DeSantis laughs nervously when asked about failed campaign launch in Fox News interview

Ron DeSantis is once again facing awkward questions (and giving awkward answers) around the subject of his polls, which have stalled and in some cases plummeted amid two indictments by Donald Trump.

The last reporter to ask Mr DeSantis about the matter did so on Fox News and appeared to suggest it was all over for him.

What’s going on with your campaign? asked Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. There was a lot of optimism about your running for president earlier in the year. What happened?!

Watch the governors response here:

John Bowden9 July 2023 20:39

1688928334Trump Jr faints over Elon Musk’s post calling Mark Zuckerberg a cuckold’

Just when you thought the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg rivalry couldn’t get any more childish, too.

John Bowden9 July 2023 19:45

1688926534Donald Trump fans clap their hands at UFC 290 in Las Vegas

Mr. Trump is known to be friends with UFC President Dana White, who has supported the 77-year-old in his past campaigns, and who accompanied Trump to his seat on Saturday night. He was also seen talking to actor Mel Gibson and celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

At one point, the former president walked over to the commentary desk, briefly interrupting analysts Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier as they spoke.

John Bowden9 July 2023 19:15

1688925083Judge rules Don Jr can be subpoenaed in Trump Organization case

A judge has allowed former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to call one of the former president’s sons as a witness in his case against the Trump Organization, his lawyers say.

Mr. Cohens’ team had asked to use the testimony of Donald Trump Jr in his case, because he was executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

We would like to present testimony about what Mr. Trump Jr. paid his attorneys in the same cases, said Mr. Cohens’ attorney, Hunter Winstead.

Jury selection will begin July 17, Winstead told reporters.

John Bowden9 July 2023 18:51

1688921678Here’s what you need to know as the GOP prepares to investigate Hunter Biden

The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after he made sweeping allegations of misconduct at the agency.

The heads of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability and Ways and Means committees launched a joint investigation into the federal case against President Joe Bidens’ youngest son days after the announcement the month last that he would plead guilty to the tax offenses as part of a deal with the Department of Justice.

Learn more:

John Bowden9 July 2023 17:54

1688917856ICYMI: Appeals court ethics committee recommends Rudy Giuliani’s disbarment

A disciplinary committee in Washington DC has recommended the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani in the nation’s capital for his spurious efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

The former New York mayor led Mr Trump’s misinformation and conspiracy campaign to alter the election results, and made numerous claims to which it was later revealed on tape that he had admitted that he had no proof to offer.

Mr. Giuliani had no factual basis, and therefore no legitimate legal basis, to challenge the election results in the states that Mr. Trump lost, while his frivolous pursuit to undermine the result and disenfranchise voters has seriously undermined the administration of justice, according to the committees’ report. .

Alex Woodward has the details.

John Bowden9 July 2023 16:50

1688915748Christie hammers Trump on ABC

The former New Jersey governor was on ABC News as well as Fox on Sunday, where Mr. Christie, a former cable news contributor, himself waged much of his war against Donald Trump.

John Bowden9 July 2023 16:15

1688911750Chris Christie insists he’s not just a spoiler for the Trump campaign

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was confronted by Foxs Shannon Bream on Sunday over whether he really has a path to the GOP nomination, or if he’s just running to stop Donald Trump.

John Bowden9 July 2023 15:09

1688909400Trump inadvertently reveals he’s never been to a Dairy Queen in viral video

Former President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed that he is not a frequent visitor to ice cream chain Dairy Queen. During a stop at a Dairy Queen in Iowa, Trump appeared puzzled by requests for a Blizzard, the most famous item on the ice cream parlor menu. Everyone wants a Blizzard. What is a Blizzard? Trump asked raising his hands in the air, prompting laughter from the crowd. The Blizzard is soft serve ice cream mixed with a variety of toppings and has been a mainstay in the ice cream chain since 1985.

Oliver O’Connell9 July 2023 14:30

1688907600ICYMI: Mar-a-Lago CCTV showed prosecutors Trump was hiding more documents

Federal investigators knew Donald Trump was most likely hiding classified documents among the myriad boxes of presidential files and other paraphernalia stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate, due to surveillance footage obtained by subpoena, according to a less redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for his property last year.

The version of the affidavit was released Wednesday night by order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who heard arguments from a coalition of news organizations seeking access to a fully unredacted version of the affidavit. .

Andrew Feinberg filed this report.

Oliver O’Connell9 July 2023 14:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-at-ufc-rally-desantis-latest-news-b2372057.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos