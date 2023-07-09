Fight against disinformation: Register for free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

US-China relations have long been tenuous, and the past two years have been no exception. There was the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. In August, China fired ballistic missiles after Nancy Pelosia, the then Speaker of the House, visited Taiwan. Then, in October, the US Commerce Department imposed sweeping restrictions on China’s importation of US-made computer chips, arguing they could be used to commit human rights abuses. Of course, last February the United States shot down a Chinese-operated balloon because officials believed it was spying on sensitive military sites.

“No visit will solve our challenges overnight.”

But over the past few days, senior US officials have made great public efforts to reverse the situation with China that President Joe Biden previously had. said is on its way to becoming “the largest and most important nation in the world” under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spent 10 hours meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing over the past two days. Despite what she called significant disagreements remaining,” Yellen said she and her Chinese counterparts “believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper.”

Coming out of conversations she had with the second member of the Chinese Community Party, Premier Li Qiang; the head of China’s economy, Vice Premier He Lifeng; Finance Minister Liu Kun; and the head of the People’s Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, Yellen said she expects more regular contact between US officials and their Chinese counterparts.

His trip follows a similar trip undertaken a few weeks ago by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Later in July, John Kerry, the president’s special envoy for climate change, is expected to make his own trip to try to relaunch climate negotiations.

No visit will solve our challenges overnight. But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive communication channel with China’s new economic team, Yellen said. I hope we can move to a phase in our relationship where high-level diplomacy is simply seen as a natural part of managing one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world.

But statements by Chinese officials appeared to express more hesitation, and no new formal diplomatic agreement or timeline for communication emerged from Yellen’s time in China.

During his trip, Xinhua, a state-run news source, published a report on his visit that expressed China’s opposition to the Biden administrations’ continued trade restrictions. China believes that the generalization of national security is not conducive to normal economic and trade exchanges, Xinhua wrote. according to New York Times. The Chinese side expressed concern over US sanctions and restrictive measures against China.

Yellen reassured his hosts that the United States would not do more to negatively impact the Chinese economy, which has been staggering in recent weeks, partly because of sluggish manufacturing, weak consumer spending and falling exports. She pointed out that measures such as the limits imposed by the United States on Chinese purchases of computer chips are, according to the the wall street journal“narrowly focused”.

I want to allay their fears that we are doing something that will have large-scale impacts on the Chinese economy,” she said. “That’s not the case. That’s not the intention.

In a interview aired Sunday on CNN, Biden also mentioned the possibility for China and the United States to strengthen diplomacy. I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and benefits us, Biden said.

One thing that would definitely benefit them and us? Do not have a nuclear exchange. In the interview, Biden sought to reassure Americans at the very least that the prospect seems out of place, saying that Xi Jinping recognizes that the concept of “nuclear war is a disaster.”