



Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email Boris Johnson spent nearly £800,000 of taxpayers’ money to paint the Prime Minister’s plane with a Union Jack flag, it has emerged. A Freedom of Information request to the Cabinet Office by the TaxPayers Alliance revealed that £783,940 had been spent painting the Airbus A321. The plane, leased from Titan Airways until 2027, was initially gray before being redesigned with the Union Jack flag. Although the exact date of the painting is not known, it took place during Mr Johnson’s term as Prime Minister, which lasted from 2019 to 2022. It comes after the RAF Voyager jet underwent a controversial 900,000 rebrand to Union Jack colors in 2020. The RAF Voyager which has been repainted in the colors of the Union Flag (PENNSYLVANIA) No 10 said at the time that the paint job was designed to promote the UK to the world and was in line with many other leading aircraft. Mr Johnson previously said during his time as Foreign Secretary in 2018 that he wanted a Brexit plane to help him travel the world. A spokesman for the Taxpayers Alliance said: Taxpayers will be furious at the exorbitant cost of this paint job. To add insult to injury, the government decided to go for an even glitzier roll. Ministers should curb their love of luxury. The group’s jab refers to the fact that Titan Airways is preparing to replace aging 757-200s used by the government for the new model. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Titan would be replaced with a similar but improved replacement by December. The upgrade will not change the annual cost to the taxpayer. An RAF Voyager is usually gray in color (PENNSYLVANIA) The temperature reported that the upgraded aircraft will include the installation of XXL toilets and an increased VIP wardrobe. The Airbus A321 is typically used by senior government officials or members of the royal family when traveling in Europe or the east coast of the United States. The RAF Voyager is generally used for more distant voyages. Talk to The mirrorLabors Emily Thornberry said: We have seen a succession of Tory Prime Ministers and Foreign Secretaries addicted to the private jet lifestyle, and it is high time they were honest with the British people about the cost of it all , rather than forcing the numbers. out of them like that. There has never been a public debate about the costs and benefits of leasing a second government aircraft, and the higher these costs rise, the more we need to know what benefit the taxpayer is getting. A government spokesman said: Ministers and members of the Royal Household sometimes require the use of non-commercial air travel. The aircraft in its Global Britain livery promotes a strong image of the UK’s role on the international stage when flown by the Prime Minister, Government Ministers and senior members of the Royal Household. It also offers good value for money compared to ad hoc private jet rentals.

