



Maybe one day we will have to ask Narendra Modi, who? as he continues to ignore the current crisis in Manipur which has lasted for two months. Not a single word from him on Manipur but he finds time to tour overseas including the US playing the Vishwa Guru and he has words for the Orissa train tragedy and death closest to Ratha Yatra in Tripura. Initially we thought that he may not have been properly briefed on the situation on the ground in Manipur by his trusted lieutenants or that he had not made up his mind on what to say being given the complexity of the problem here. We’ve said before that maybe he’s not happy with the way things are run in the state or maybe he doesn’t want to lend a hand to the opposition so as not to having invoked Section 356 (Rule of the President) in the state or there are other considerations like the geopolitical dimension of the current unrest in the state. READ ALSO :Manipur Violence: Who wants this conflict? Surely he had his reasons. Well, Section 355 is already in action but not officially as law and order has been taken over by a security adviser singled out by the Center and appointed by the state government. The chief ministers’ frustrations with security are very evident in his body language when interacting with the media. Even he has chosen to rarely address the media while completely avoiding his presence on the social networks, which he loves so much.

As for the Supreme Leader sitting in New Delhi, it must be understood that he is not very talkative and always chooses his words very carefully lest anyone misunderstands him. This is the very reason why he chose not to address a press conference throughout his career as the country’s top leader, except for a few interviews with a select few who had been vetted. time and again. He does not take hordes of reporters on his plane like most heads of state when traveling abroad except those of the official media. There was no mention of the Manipur crisis in his monthly reflections and it seems he chose to keep Mounabarta on the Manipur crisis in its official reflections. He mentions Vijayashanti, the lady who spins lotus thread and when he dons the leirum phi scarf, the BJP bigwigs are ecstatic as if Modi has done the state a huge favour. He had time for the extreme devastation of Cyclone Biparajoy in his home country. READ ALSO :Manipur life matters There too, he sent his chief troubleshooter to assess the situation despite having traveled to Orissa himself during the rail tragedy when the rising death toll in Manipur was of little concern. We had asked how many more lives it would take to break his silence. Everyone is asking the same question as to why he is not talking or keeping his silence on the Manipur issue. Not only the Congress, but parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are also asking?

Yet if we recall our thoughts, we would see that this is not the first time he has maintained a stoic silence. He had remained eerily silent in the past on select incidents involving radical elements within his party. He must have had his own reasons. His language of silence is so powerful and pervasive that sometimes we feel guilty as to why we question his silence. Several political leaders, including MPs from his own party, had traveled to Delhi to meet him to beg him or brief him on developments in the state. READ ALSO :Manipur crisis – a case of parachuted journalism? Several other groups, including women leaders, also camp there. Somehow we must also learn to be patient considering his distractions with the obsession with foreign travel and image building in the international scenario, despite the fact that Burmese illegals are implicated in the current turmoil of the state. They are basically Burmese illegals dressed in lungi who have wreaked havoc in the hills of Manipur. Surely he must have known about it since he is the esteemed prime minister of the country. Yet does he continue to ignore Manipur? So why care if he talks about Manipur or not? If he has no respect for Manipur, why should we respect him. – EDITORIAL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ifp.co.in/editorial/narendra-modi-who

