Analysis: Why Trump’s Republican rivals should focus on New Hampshire, not Iowa

Donald Trump continues to be the heavy favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Most of his rivals, from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott to former Vice President Mike Pence, have a game plan to slow the Trump train: Face off in the first Republican caucuses in Iowa, now scheduled for January 15.

The idea makes sense at first glance. These candidates have to beat Trump somewhere, so why not do it in the first contest where they can potentially change the narrative.

There are just a few problems with this proposal. First, a Trump loss in Iowa is by no means a guarantee of anything for non-Trump Republicans based on history. Second, the poll suggests voters among whom Trump is most vulnerable are more numerous in the state with the nation’s second-largest contest: New Hampshire.

Republican presidential candidates are currently flocking to Iowa as they have every four to eight years in modern memory. They go to fairs, eat corn and pizza, and ask the people of Iowa for their vote.

Many are hoping to topple the national favorite in the Iowa caucuses, as Mike Huckabee (2008), Rick Santorum (2012) and Ted Cruz (2016) have already done.

All of these candidates, however, went on to lose the New Hampshire primary and the party nomination.

It turns out that Iowa hasn’t been very good at picking Republican candidates for president. In primary seasons since 1980 that did not feature a GOP incumbent, the Iowa winner has won the nomination twice. Both times, this candidate had been the national favorite before his victory in Iowa (Bob Dole in 1996 and George W. Bush in 2000). Five other Iowa winners did not become the nominees.

One reason Iowa has failed to predict candidates is that socially conservative candidates often appeal to the state’s religiously conservative base. Religious conservatives tend to have outsized influence in Hawkeye State compared to other states.

New Hampshire had a significantly better record. Republican primary voters have chosen the eventual nominee in five out of seven elections since 1980 without an incumbent GOP president. That includes the last three primary seasons without a starter, while Iowa, meanwhile, went 0-3.

Of course, 2024 could end up being like 1996 or 2000, when Iowa went with the eventual nominee while New Hampshire didn’t. We have a limited historical sample size.

That said, there are also a few characteristics about Republicans in New Hampshire that indicate they may be more open to a challenger to Trump than Republicans in Iowa this time around.

We’ve seen, for example, ideology play a major role in how Republicans view Trump. Polls have consistently shown the former president to be much weaker in the center of the GOP political spectrum than he was on the right, which is a change from 2016, when Trump was weakest among voters. very conservative.

Trump’s national polls are leading on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in recent months, the Quinnipiac poll, for example, has fallen from 41 points among the very conservative to 31 points among the more conservative to 14 points among voters moderate and liberal prospective Republican primaries.

New Hampshire GOP primary voters are generally more moderate than their counterparts in Iowa. In 2016, 40% of Republican caucus members in Iowa described themselves as very conservative, according to entry polls before voting began. Only 26% of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire identified themselves the same way. The percentage of those who said they were moderate or liberal in New Hampshire (29%) was almost double that of Iowa (15%).

Trump has also been weaker among demographic groups that make up a larger share of New Hampshire’s Republican electorate.

Income, which was not too much of a predictor of primary voting habits in 2016, seems to play a bigger role this year.

Our latest CNN/SSRS poll found, for example, that Trump had a 27-point lead over DeSantis among potential Republican primary voters with household incomes below $100,000. His edge over DeSantis among those earning $100,000 or more was just 3 points.

Although the 2016 Iowa entrance poll did not ask about income, the 2020 general election exit poll did. Among self-identified Republicans in Iowa, 26% had a total household income of $100,000 or more. Among self-identified Republicans in New Hampshire, 48% have done so.

(Note: household income and family income are somewhat different measures, but I’m just demonstrating that Republicans in New Hampshire are, overall, wealthier than Republicans in Iowa.)

It should perhaps come as no surprise that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie seems like the rare Republican to base his campaign in New Hampshire and not Iowa. Christie is by far the most anti-Trump candidate recorded in the polls.

His chances of winning the nomination are slim, but he seems to have the right idea.

If Trump is going to be tripped up in the 2024 primary, the numbers suggest his opponents would be wiser to focus more on New Hampshire than Iowa.

