Prime Minister Shehbaz slams ‘despicable campaign’ against army chief





Links the plot to violent protests and attacks on army installations on May 9 Declares that any plot against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denounced what he called a social media campaign alleging an attempted murder of the army chief, underscoring the government’s determination to thwart any conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister expressed his condemnation of the “conspiracy”, which he compared to protests sparked by the May 9 unlawful arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a connection between the two events.

Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented. After his methodically planned attack on state symbols

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023

Prime Minister Sharif has ordered the authorities to take legal action against national and international entities involved in spreading such media campaigns in the country.

“The message is clear to the planners, facilitators and managers of the May 9 conspiracy: any plot against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed,” he said.

He further characterized the “malicious and violent” nature of these media campaigns as the product of planning by disbelievers, pointing out that the “conspirators” are once again seeking to disrupt the country’s political and economic stability.

The current media campaign is an extension of the heinous campaign previously launched against the “martyrs” of the army, the Prime Minister has declared, without offering the slightest proof.

Sharif stressed that the media’s alleged attacks on the army and General Asim Munir cannot be justified by freedom of expression. Instead, he called it a conspiracy, saying it is the government’s legal responsibility to forcefully eradicate these trends.

He said he was confident the nation would thwart these attempts as it did on May 9, when it succeeded in preventing violence and vandalism from gaining a foothold in the country.

The Prime Minister reassured the nation that it stood firmly behind its army and its leader, promising not to allow disillusioned elements to create new crises in the country.

Separately, on his Twitter account, the Prime Minister said that Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against General COAS Syed Asim Munir.

Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented. After his methodically planned attack on state symbols

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023

His trick of using the proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented. After the failure of his methodically planned attack on the symbols of the state, he is clearly desperate and wants to return to power by force, knowing little that the time of his policy of intimidation, violence and hatred is over, he added.

Through such highly condemnable antics, the Prime Minister said he (IK) was only exposing himself, whose core was defined by putting his self-interest (power grab) above all else.

The Pakistani people and political parties stand behind their army chief and the armed forces like a rock and will foil any attempt and plot to undermine their prestige, honor and integrity, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/07/09/sharif-condemns-campaign-alleging-murder-attempt-on-army-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos