Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, says Erdogan; Biden calls talks ‘premature’

July 9 (UPI) — Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the alliance’s upcoming summit in Lithuania. “Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” Erdogan said, according to a Press release of the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan’s comments almost immediately prompted President Joe Biden to call the discussion of Ukraine’s possible NATO membership “premature”.

“I don’t think there is unanimity within NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the midst of a war,” Biden said. told CNN in an interview.

“For example, if you did, then you know – and I mean what I say – we are committed to committing every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It is a commitment that we we all took no matter what.. If the war continues, then we are all at war. We are at war with Russia, if that were the case.

Biden instead called on the alliance to create a “rational path” for Ukraine’s membership.

“It’s premature to say, to call a vote, you know, now, because there are other conditions that need to be met, including democratization and some of these issues,” Biden said.

Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and has the alliance’s second-largest military, its role in the alliance steadily increasing since the end of the Cold War as a bridge between East and West.

NATO summit talks in Vilnius are expected to include Ukraine’s long-running bid to join the alliance amid an active war with Russia and a bid from Sweden, which has faced resistance from Turkey. Joining NATO requires a unanimous vote of all 31 members, including the new Finland.

Ukraine’s NATO membership remained unanswered as it could mean open war with Russia. Ukraine’s allies in Eastern Europe have expressed their hopes for a concrete path to Ukraine’s NATO membership, but after the end of the war.

In the meantime, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez expressed his support for the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Defense Council which would allow the alliance to provide more aid to Ukraine until it can become a full member of NATO. The decision to join NATO dates back to before Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Russia agreed with the United States and Britain to commit to respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty should the country transfer its legacy Soviet nuclear weapons to Russia for dismantling.

Then, in 2008, NATO promised to grant Ukraine full member status, which Putin has long seen as a threat to Russia. Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in ongoing disputes and conflicts since Russia illegally annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine joined NATO as a partner in June 2020 but does not currently benefit from collective defense agreements. A Ukraine-NATO Defense Council would help the alliance provide aid to Ukraine without making it a member.

Russia sent documents to NATO and the United States in December asking the alliance to refuse membership to former Soviet countries, including Ukraine, and to reduce military forces in central European countries and oriental.

Erdogan’s comments mark a massive show of support from Turkey, which has largely attempted to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, including pursuing deals to ship Ukrainian grain, among other arrangements .

In his comments, Erdogan also said that a prisoner of war exchange remained “high on our agenda” and that Turkish companies would help Ukrainians rebuild their country once the war was over.

Zelensky returned to Ukraine of Turkey with five Ukrainian commanders who last year defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putintold Russian state media that Turkey violated an agreement between Ukraine and Russia that it had brokered under which Ukrainian fighters would remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

Russian pro-war bloggers like the popular account Rybar on Telegram criticized the Russian government and asked why Russia would allow prisoners of war to reside in a third country that is not friendly to Russia.