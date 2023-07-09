Military Digest: Ahead of Prime Minister Modis France’s visit, recalling the bravery of Indian soldiers in WWI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest at the Bastille parade in Paris, France on July 14. A contingent of the Indian Army, consisting of troops from the Indian Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, will also be marching in the parade along with a group from The Rajputana Rifles.

The Indian army had fought valiantly in France and Belgium during the First World War.

This week, ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ visit to France, we take a look at Indian Army soldiers who were awarded Britain’s highest award for bravery, the Victoria Cross, during World War I as they were fighting in France and Belgium.

Rifleman Kulbir Thapa 2nd Battalion, 3rd Queen Alexandras has Gurkha rifles Born December 15, 1888 in Nigalpani, Nepal, Thapa died October 3, 1956. Quote: Kulbir had been part of a group of soldiers who fought their way through a German trench despite the obstacles, but in doing so, everyone else in the group had been killed except him. Kulbir, although himself wounded, met a wounded soldier from the 2nd Leicestershire Regiment and, against the British soldier’s protests, stayed with the man for the rest of the day and the following night. On the morning of the 26th, under cover of mist, Kulbir led the wounded man through the German barbed wire and brought him back to relative safety. He then returned and executed two wounded Gurkhas one after another. Finally he returned once more, by this time in broad daylight, to the first wounded British soldier and brought him safely to the British lines. For most of this last voyage he was under enemy fire, and it is said that in at least one instance the German fire ceased and was replaced by cheers on seeing Kulbir’s bravery. Rifleman Gobar Singh Negi 2nd Battalion, 39th Garhwal Rifles Born on April 21, 1895 in the village of Manjaur, Tehri Garhwal, Negi died on April 10, 1915 in Neuve Chapelle, France. Citation: He received the Victoria Cross for his most conspicuous bravery on March 10, 1915 at Neuve Chapelle. During our attack on the German position he was part of a bayonet group with bombs that entered their main trench and was the first man to circle each crossing, driving the enemy back to which he was eventually forced to surrender. He was killed during this engagement. Mount NK Darwan Singh Negi 1st Battalion, 39th Garhwal Rifles Negi was born on March 4, 1883 in Kafaditir Pauri, Badhan, Garhwal, and died on June 24, 1950. Citation: For great bravery on the night of November 23-24, near Festubert France, when the regiment was occupied in recapturing and extricating the enemy from our trenches, and, although wounded in two places in the head, and also on the arm, being one of the first to circle each successive crossing, facing heavy fire from bombs and guns at the nearest range. Lieutenant John Smyth 15th Ludhiana Sikhs Born October 24, 1893 in Devon, England, Smyth died April 26, 1983 in Marylebone, London. Citation: For most conspicuous gallantry near Richebourg LAvoue on May 18, 1915. With a bombardment party of 10 men, who voluntarily undertook this duty, he carried a supply of 96 bombs within 20 yards of the position of the enemy on exceptionally dangerous ground, after the attempts of two other parties had failed. Lieutenant Smyth managed to get the bombs to the desired position with the help of two of his men (the other eight having been killed or wounded), and to reach his objective he had to swim across a stream, being exposed all the time to howitzer, shrapnel, machine gun and rifle fire. Lance Dafadar Gobind Singh 28th Light Cavalry attached to the 2nd Lancers (Gardners Horse) during World War I. Singh, born December 7, 1887 in Damoi, Rajasthan, died in 1942. He was awarded the Victoria Cross in the Battle of Cambrai. Citation: For most conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty three times in carrying messages between the regiment and brigade headquarters a distance of 1 mile over open ground which was under observation and heavy fire of the enemy. Each time he succeeded in delivering his message, although each time his horse was shot and he was forced to complete his journey on foot. Lieutenant Frank de Pass 34th Poona Horse of Prince Albert Victors De Pass, born April 26, 1887, died November 25, 1914 in Festubert, France. Citation: For conspicuous gallantry near Festubert on November 24, in entering a German sap and destroying a traverse in the face of enemy bombs, and for subsequently rescuing, under heavy fire, a wounded man who was lying in the open. Lieutenant de Pass lost his life that day in a second attempt to capture said sap, which had been reoccupied by the enemy. Lieutenant William Bruce 59th Scinde Rifles (Frontier Force) Bruce was born on June 15, 1890 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and died on December 19, 1914 in Givenchy, France. Citation: For most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty. On December 19, 1914, near Givenchy, during a night attack, Lieutenant Bruce commanded a small group that seized one of the enemy trenches. Despite being seriously wounded in the neck, he marched through the trench, encouraging his men to resist several counterattacks for a few hours until they were killed. The gun and bomb fire had been very heavy all day, and it was thanks to the skilful disposition taken, together with the example and encouragement of Lieutenant Bruce, that his men were able to hold out until the dusk, when the trench was finally captured by the enemy. Jemadar Mir Dast 55th Cokes Rifles (Frontier Force) attached to 57th Wildes Rifles (Frontier Force) Dast was born on December 3, 1874 in Tirah, NWFP and died on January 19, 1945 in Peshawar district. Citation: For his most conspicuous gallantry and great ability Ypres on April 26, 1915, when he led his platoon with great bravery in the attack and then assembled various parts of the regiment (when no officers remained British) and kept them under his command until a retreat was ordered. Jemadar Mir Dast later showed remarkable courage in helping to bring eight British and Indian officers to safety, while exposed to heavy fire. Sepoy Khudadad Khan 129th Baluchis of the Duke of Connaught Born October 20, 1888 in Dab, Chakwal, Punjab, Khan died March 8, 1971 in Pakistan. Quote: On October 31, 1914, at Hollebeke, Belgium, a British officer in charge of the detachment having been wounded, and the other gun knocked out by a shell, Sepoy Khudadad, although himself wounded, remained working his gun until all five other men of the gun detachment had been killed.

