Zelensky criticizes Trump’s claim to end war with Russia in 24 hours





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday responded to claims by former President Trump that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected to the White House.

“It seems to me that the sheer desire to end the war is beautiful,” Zelensky told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” through a translator. “But that desire should be based on real-life experience. Well, looks like Donald Trump has had those 24 hours once in a while. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and like I guess, he had that time on his hands, but he had to have other priorities.

“If we are talking about ending the war at the expense of Ukraine, that is, making us give up our territories, well, I think that this way Biden could have ended it even in five minutes, but we wouldn’t agree,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that if he were president, he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours. The former president has also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, calling him a “genius” shortly after he invaded Ukraine last year.

Trump has come under fire for his comments from other GOP candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who said at a town hall last month that he knows “the difference between a genius and a criminal of war”.

When asked what he would say to Americans who might say that the United States had done enough publicity for Ukraine, Zelensky replied that when they had enough to win the war, then help would be “sufficient”.

“As for the word ‘enough’, well, we Ukrainians are not people known for our excessive appetites,” he said. “Our victory is enough for us. Honestly, when we have enough for our victory, then it will be enough.

