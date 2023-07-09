Politics
Nick Laird: Marks poet NIBoris Johnsona piece of shit on the Partygate scandal
Speaking to The Irish Times about his latest literary success for his poem Up Late, Cookstown native Nick Laird also called Mr Johnson a human black hole and described him as arrogant.
In June, Mr Johnson resigned as an MP following the publication of a damning report which found the politician had deliberately misled the House of Commons after the Partygate scandal broke by telling several repeatedly to MPs that the Covid-19 rules had been followed at all times at Downing. Street.
Asked by the Irish Times about his thoughts on the actions of former prime ministers, the Cookstown man did not hold back his opinion of the politician.
Speaking of Mr Johnson, Laird said: I wish I was more polite, but I think he’s a piece of crap, a black hole of a human, an arrogant self-serving baby man.
For his piece Up Late, the poet was credited last year in the Best Single Poem category at the Forward Prizes for Poetry.
The poem is described as an elegy to writer Alastair’s late father, with heavy themes of grief and loss resulting from his death during the pandemic.
Noting that he was unfit for company before his father died and was unable to visit his ailing father, Mr Laird says he wrote it down.
When my mother died in Newry Hospice many years ago, I spent the last few days with her, sleeping in the bedroom, and was only able to write about it several months later, a he declared.
But with my dad, because it was Covid, we weren’t allowed into Antrim Hospital with him, or even stay in his house in Cookstown, which had to be sanitized, apparently.
So I stayed in London and, not being fit for company, sat in my writing shed at the end of the garden and wrote across.
Although he now lives in London, having moved to the city during the pandemic, Mr Laird also teaches in Belfast as a teacher at the Seamus Heaney Centre.
Speaking of the famous poet who inspired the centre, Mr Laird described Heaney as a huge influence and said his work focuses on universal values, as opposed to identity politics in Northern Ireland.
Looking ahead to his next projects, Mr Laird says he plans to write what he calls a book of useless poetry essays, while also aiming to write a TV show with his wife, the writer Zadie Smith.
[I am working on] some stuff a TV series with my wife and a director that I’m sure won’t come to anything, and I’m organizing a poetry festival in New York, which I’m finalizing.
I’m working on a book of poetry essays, kind of a useless self-help book.
Each chapter takes a theme like failure, for example, and looks at what the poets have made of it.
Larkin figures a lot in the failure chapter: he was the patron saint of failure.
The Forward Prizes for Poetry, organized by the Forward Arts Foundation, organizes the competition every year and rewards talented poets in several categories, including Best Collections and Best Single Poem.
