For Xi Jinping, economy and unification do not mix

While unification with Taiwan and building a strong economy are the twin pillars of rejuvenating the Chinese nation, it is dangerous to assume, as Washington does, that a failing economy makes Beijing more aggressive towards the island. .

This is the finale of a two-column series.

It is hardly worth mentioning that China and the United States disagree on most things these days. But there is a specific divisive perspective on Taiwan that I find particularly intriguing. It’s worth considering because there are probably not two more pressing issues than Taiwan and the mainland economy in increasingly hostile US-China relations.

As far as Beijing is concerned, I think it’s fair to assume that unification with the island is an absolute end in itself, quite removed from the state of the economy.

There is, however, an emerging consensus within the US foreign policy establishment that the worse the mainland’s economy is doing, the more likely it will use military force against the island.

It seems to me that this American view is not only wrong, but very dangerous. This will initiate a power dynamic that will force the United States into armed conflict over Taiwan, in a prophecy of its own making.

If this view really takes hold in Washington, then China’s economic slowdown, which is a foregone conclusion to the double-digit growth of the past two decades, will be read as a signal of the aggressive intention of Beijing.

Beijing’s political goals: Taiwan and the economy

What do Chinese leaders really think? As people are still speculating about President Xi Jinping’s intentions, I started reading Xi Jinping’s thought. After all, if the Chinese have taken the trouble to explain it to us, the least we can do is take a look before wildly speculating on what Xi wants.

I’m happy to report that Xi Jinping’s thinking really isn’t as tedious as people assume. Some parts linking environmentalism and green economy with Engels’ dialectical philosophy of nature and the Chinese philosophy of harmony between man and nature are quite interesting.

And, despite all this intellectual pretentiousness, Xi’s environmentalism is perfectly valid, as opposed to the highly destructive environmental consequences of the Jiang Zemin era. Importantly, it is directly related to what Xi calls quality economic growth, rather than Jiang’s growth at any cost.

As Xi (or his ghostwriter) writes, in striving to expand domestic demand and stimulate the domestic market, some people began to blindly lend for investment and excessively stimulate consumption, or even revert to energy-intensive and high-emission projects. of these understandings are incomplete or even erroneous; we must guard against them and rectify them if they occur.

This is to establish an effective system to stimulate domestic demand according to China’s actual economic development, tap into demand potential, work faster to build a comprehensive demand system, strengthen management demand and to increase consumer spending while improving the level of consumption, so that the development of our vast internal market becomes a sustainable process.

This has an immediate consequence. Whether by choice or necessity, China must accept slower growth. It’s not controversial. Most mainstream economists, whether Chinese or foreign, recognize this, as do major Chinese policy makers, although they may offer different explanations and theories. Their consensus is that since the 1990s, the Chinese economy has operated by forcing households to use their high savings to subsidize exports, state-owned enterprises and public infrastructure. Such investment-led growth, based on financial repression, can no longer produce, or at most produce, diminishing returns. Subsidies must now flow back to big business, and local governments should help subsidize consumption. This, of course, runs directly counter to the vested interests of local governments and state-owned enterprises, and explains why success has been elusive even after more than a decade.

In 2021, household consumption was only 38% of China’s gross domestic product, compared to around 70% of US GDP. On the one hand, Xi aspires to a more consumption-oriented economy, like the United States. On the other hand, he has ruled out a debt-driven consumer culture, hence his recent crackdown on shadow banking and lending. It’s unclear how it could square that circle while delivering quality growth.

Where is Taiwan in all of this? Nowhere. Its clear unification with Taiwan and the building of a strong and sustainable economy are the two pillars of what Xi calls the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

As Xi told his American counterpart Joe Biden when they last met, he would not be the last Chinese leader to lose Taiwan. The message seems clear: if the island moves towards independence, the mainland will intervene. This regardless of the state of the Chinese economy. In other words, the economy is not a predictive indicator of the mainland’s behavior towards the island.

US Foreign Policy: Connecting Taiwan and the Chinese Economy

The Council on Foreign Relations is widely regarded as the premier foreign policy think tank in the United States. Its members and associates represent the US foreign policy establishment and hold high-level positions in the US government, typically in the defense and state departments, whether the administration is Republican or Democratic.

That’s why his latest report, titled US-Taiwanese Relations in a New Era Responding to a More Assertive China, is truly chilling because it likely represents the establishment consensus.

It sets out many key positions and recommendations. But I will single out three for our purpose here:

Taiwan is key to US strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific; the American military industrial base should be put on a war footing, why? It’s because of

3: To rally support for the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and his personal rule in the event of an economic downturn, Xi’s stance on Taiwan will become increasingly aggressive, including launching an all-out invasion.

As we discussed, a downturn in the economy is now a foregone conclusion. If (3) is to guide US foreign policy on Taiwan, then combined with (1) and (2), the only logical conclusion is that the US must prepare for war on Taiwan.

I think that these presuppositions and their (il-)logic do not hold water. But it won’t be the first time the United States has unleashed a war based on paranoia and false assumptions. Iraq, anyone?

First published in the South China Morning Post July 4, 2023