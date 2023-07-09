Trump’s Five Biggest Cheers During Las Vegas Speech





Donald Trump delivered some of his biggest hits in a speech as he returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, addressing his supporters at a relatively small event held inside a church.

Trump’s speech at the Clark County Volunteer Recruitment Drive was much shorter than many of the usual long tirades he delivers at rallies. The BBC reported in 2019 that a speech by Trump at a Conservative political action conference lasted two hours and two minutes.

Speaking for just 40 minutes, he delivered many of his biggest hits and took aim at his main rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to deliver a speech at a Nevada Republican Volunteers recruitment event in Las Vegas. Trump again took aim at Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in his speech. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Here are some of Trump’s remarks that drew the biggest cheers from the public:

Joe Biden is a “crook”

Trump told the audience that he no longer referred to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” because he wanted to use Biden’s name.

“We use the word twisted for Joe Biden because Joe Biden is the most twisted president in the history of our country by a factor of hundreds,” he said. “He’s a crook.”

“More men in women’s sport”

Trump tapped into the conservative zeitgeist, saying he would ban transgender athletes whose birth sex was male from competing in women’s and women’s sports.

“One of the things I talked about, you have to say it before anyone else, we’re going to stop men from joining women’s teams,” he said. “More men in women’s sport.”

Vegas “can have the ocean”

Trump appeared to make a joke about climate change during an attack on DeSantis, claiming that Las Vegas may one day have a coastline.

“Florida is easier than other places, you have the ocean and you have the sun. There is something that works,” he said.

“But you also have the sun, but you don’t have the ocean…maybe one day you will have the ocean, you never know.”

“We are going to deport”

Trump’s campaign for president in 2016 focused on immigration and his desire to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. He has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration if he returns to the White House.

“We will deport illegal criminal aliens who have entered our country,” he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, the president denounced the country’s “open borders”.

He said, “Who wants open borders? Who wants people to come in? Who wants people to come from foreign countries? Who wants it?

“We should hire him”

As he decried high crime rates in American cities, Trump mentioned the case of a Colorado supermarket worker who was allegedly fired after filming thieves running away with laundry detergent.

“Can you believe it? We should hire him. We should find out who he is,” he said.

