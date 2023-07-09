Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 is too politically expensive to get rid of

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400s got it kicked out of the F-35 program and led to US sanctions.

Despite these sanctions, Turkey retained its S-400s, but it did not make them operational.

Ankara has kept its S-400s because the political cost of abandoning them is too high.

Six years after Turkey agreed to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system and four years after the United States responded by expelling Ankara from the F-35 program, the Turkish S-400 is still not operational, but the Turkish government has not backed down from the matter.

Turkey’s commitment to the S-400 reflects a dynamic in which the weapon was imbued with major political importance in Turkey, which made it costly for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to give in even as the downsides became clear. , according to two scholars who have studied how Erdogan’s party, his supporters and others in Turkey have portrayed the weapon.

Turkey signed the deal with Russia in 2017 despite opposition from Ankara’s NATO allies, who feared the Russian-made weapons system would undermine the F-35 program, in which Ankara was a key player. manufacturing partner, and allow Russia to gain valuable information about the stealth aircraft. .

The first parts of a Russian S-400 system are unloaded at an airport near Ankara in July 2019.

The United States kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program in 2019, after Ankara received its first delivery of S-400s, and sanctioned the Turkish defense industry the following year.

The S-400 has been touted as one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world and many countries expressed an interest in acquiring it. However, experts have raised doubts about his abilitiesespecially when not properly integrated with other air defense systems.

The Turkish S-400 lacks this integration, as it has not been hooked up to the NATO radar network, as members of the alliance fear it could expose other systems to Russian observation. Without this connection, Turkey’s air defense network would have “blind spots” that limit the effectiveness of the S-400, according to Johns Hopkins University professor Lisel Hintz and King’s College professor David E. Banks. from London.

In an article published in DecemberHintz and Banks say Erdogan was unable to walk away from the S-400 deal despite its downsides due to the importance his government, allies and others in Turkey attach to it and domestic pressures created accordingly.

Linked to a symbol

AKP supporters await election results in Istanbul on May 14.

Turkey kept its non-operational S-400s because they took on symbolic significance for important constituencies of Erdogan’s AKP party, namely far-left and far-right Turkish nationalist figures and former military leaders, write Hintz and Banks.

By continuing with the S-400 deal and retaining the system despite American opposition, the AKP benefited politically from a nationalist left and right wing audience in Turkey. This was important for the AKP as it faced “growing dissent” in its country due to the deteriorating economy and sought support from nationalist elements in the country, particularly in the run-up to the Turkish elections in 2023, say Hintz and Banks.

At the same time, there was growing distrust of the United States in Turkey, where the public increasingly saw Washington as an antagonist.

Turkish senior officials accused washington of being behind the failed 2016 coup against Erdogan’s government. The US decision to arm Syrian Kurdish militants against ISIS has further soured relations between the NATO allies. (Ankara considers Syrian Kurds to be affiliated with the Kurdish PKK, which the United States and Turkey consider a terrorist group.)

This made the Russian S-400 not only a valid alternative, but a preferable option to the US-made Patriot missile defense system. (United States took of Patriot batteries from Türkiye end of 2015, add to Turkish concerns and desire for another air defense system.)

For nationalist audiences, the S-400 has become a symbol of ‘Turkish defiance’ against the US, making it ‘prohibitively expensive’ for Erdogan’s party to walk away from it, even after the US sanctioned it. Turkish defense industry, write Hintz and Banks.

A different pole within NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits US troops occupying a Patriot battery in Turkey in October 2014.

Hintz and Banks also found a “counter-hegemonic” narrative in Turkey, which downplayed Ankara’s role in NATO and highlighted its role as a “powerful local player pushing back against US and foreign influence.” ‘NATO in the Middle East and Eurasia’.

Summing up this narrative, shortly before Turkey received its first S-400 components, the country’s interior minister said the weapon “is a declaration of independence.”

This narrative and Turkey’s distrust of the United States gave Erdogan a powerful symbol with which to portray himself as an “accomplished regional leader” and appeal to supporters, write Hintz and Banks, noting that Erdogan referred to the S-400 at hundreds of events.

This counter-hegemonic narrative has been promoted by non-AKP figures, including members of the main opposition party, far-left and far-right voices, and former senior military officials. This meant that sticking with the S-400 gave Erdogan and his party political advantages, but it also made it politically more costly for Ankara to abandon what is now considered a suboptimal air defense system and repair its relationship with NATO, according to Hintz and Banks.

Tellingly, in February 2021, the Turkish Minister of Defense reported that Ankara could find a compromise for the comments of the S-400s which provoked strong reactions against the AKP from nationalist circles. The party was forced to retract the minister’s remarks.

New missiles for a new era

Erdogan examines Turkish-designed munitions for the F-35 in Ankara in October 2018.

There have been more signs that the Turkish government is considering leaving the S-400 behind despite the potential political cost.

Ankara has yet to buy a second batch of S-400s from Russia, although Erdogan has has expressed its intention to do so and Moscow says a second batch will be delivered.

In March 2022, the Turkish Defense Minister said the country is in talks with France and Italy to conclude a 2018 deal this would give Turkey the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system. After the initial signing, the deal fell into limbo due to reported political disagreements and Turkey never received the system.

Turkish companies are also development a range of air defense systems, including short, medium and long range missiles. Although they won’t be operational for years, they reflect a desire to reduce Turkey’s reliance on other countries to defend its airspace.

“We make air defense systems. We don’t need S-300s, we don’t need S-400s,” said the president of a Turkish defense equipment manufacturer. said in march. “We eliminate the need for them. It’s our duty.”