Trump chats with Mel Gibson, Roger Stone and Joe Rogan in UFC fight





July 9, 2023, 6:44 p.m. UTC

By Jake Traylor and Vaughn Hillyard

LAS VEGAS Former President Donald Trump drew a raucous reaction from the public at UFC 290 on Saturday night when he showed up to the mixed martial arts event amid a weekend of stoppages from campaign in Las Vegas and Iowa.

While at the T-Mobile Arena, Trump chatted with political allies and notable celebrities, including actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime friend, former political adviser and weekend traveling companion, tweeted a photo of himself, Trump and Hollywood star Gibson chatting during the event.

Stone, a longtime political provocateur, traveled with the campaign on Trump’s personal plane over the weekend and has a long history with the former president. Stone came to the attention of the now-defunct House Jan. 6 committee for his actions in the run-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, and invoked the 5th Amendment when subpoenaed by the committee later that year. Stone was also central to investigations into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and was found guilty on charges stemming from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into election interference by Russia, for which Trump later pardoned him.

Trump was seen chatting in the arena with Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan and briefly shaking hands with actor Mark Wahlberg. The former president, who is seeking re-election in 2024, cheered his supporters as he walked along the Octagon before taking a front row seat.

South African UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis abruptly jumped out of the fighting cage to quickly shake hands and talk with Trump after a second-round technical knockout of his opponent.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald, a close political ally of the former president who last month appeared before the special counsel’s grand jury investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack, was also spotted with Trump during his campaign stop at a church in Vegas on Saturday afternoon. and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. McDonald was also one of the so-called bogus voters involved in efforts to overturn those results.

Trump entered the T-Mobile Arena from a ground-level tunnel alongside UFC President Dana White, a staunch supporter of his. White spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and donated $1 million to pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Trump is no stranger to UFC events, attending UFC 244 while president in 2019 alongside then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Mark Meadows, RN.C., Trumps future White House chief of staff. The former president recently attended a UFC event in April alongside musician Kid Rock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/meetthepressblog/trump-attends-ufc-fight-joe-rogan-roger-stone-mel-gibson-rcna93303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos