Why Winnie-the-Pooh Makes Xi Jinping Uncomfortable | world news





This article is part of our summer reading series. Visit all collection for book lists, guest essays, and other seasonal distractions. PRIME Xi Jinping’s regime sees Winnie the Pooh as a symbol of dissent in China.

WINNIE-THE-POOH is a good-natured and gullible bear. That makes him an unlikely protagonist for a slasher movie. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, released earlier this year, received critical acclaim from moviegoers around the world. In Hong Kong, it was pulled by cinemas before it opened. He didn’t even go that far in mainland China. It’s not because of the unconvincing amount of gore that pours in, or because the entire premise of the film is nonsensical. Any portrayal of Pooh is guaranteed to attract the attention of Chinese authorities. For what? When Xi Jinping visited Barack Obama at the White House in 2013, a social media wag remarked on how the couple looked like Pooh and Tigger, the bears’ fictional pal. The president of the Americas was tall and agile; The Chief of China, by comparison, seemed stocky and a little pot-bellied. Mr. Obama’s slender frame reaches 1.87 meters. Mr. Xi’s height, although mysterious, is said to be between 1.75 and 1.78 meters. Whatever the truth, a meme is born. Internet censorship in China is a mole game. Direct criticism of the Communist Party and its General Secretary is quickly seized, so Internet users must find inventive ways grumble or make fun of them before the authorities understand them. For a time, a harmless bear became this elusive mole. Online Arch mentions of Pooh were known to be references to the Chinese leader. In 2015, a photo of Mr. Xi walking through the sunroof of a limo during a military parade was widely compared to that of Pooh sitting in a small car. It became the most censored image of the year in China, according to Global Risks Insights, an organization that analyzes political risk. In 2017, the Chinese characters of Winnie-the-Pooh (literally Little Bear Winnie) had indeed been banned on the Internet in China. Given that the comparison to Mr. Xi was often lighthearted, the reaction may seem over the top. After all, world leaders often try to disguise their authoritarianism with an endearing alter ego: Mr. Xi himself once reveled in the nickname Xi Dada, used complacently by state media, until some begin to make fun of him. But the Chinese leader suffers from an even more common trait among authoritarians: thin skin. Mr. Xi has amassed more power than any of his predecessors since Mao Zedong. Like Mao, he maintained a cult of personality, in which he must be considered infallible. He is obsessed with image. Party cadres are expected learn Xi’s wisdom by heart. There’s no room for ribs, no matter how soft. And so China send armies of censors and secret police to browse online publications. Internet companies employ moderators in the tens of thousands to spot and remove banned ideas and images, including endearing sea urchin images, in seconds. The sensitivity of the censors can border on the ridiculous. Last year, a man went live eating a cake. Authorities grew concerned that the candy bar resembled a tank, so it was pulled from the airwaves lest it allude to those who expelled student protesters from Tiananmen Square with deadly force in 1989. last year, the Cyberspace Administration of China made a rule that all comments on Chinese news sites be filtered before being published. In 2000, Bill Clinton famous predicted that China’s authoritarian regime, bent on controlling what the people say, would prove powerless in the age of smartphones and the free flow of information online. In fact, Mr. Xi’s government, apart from a few rogue bears, has proven itself more than capable of maintaining control. As AA Milne (a Winnie-the-Pooh acquaintance, it turns out) would have said: Organization is what you do before you do something so that when you do it, it’s not all mixed up. 2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com

