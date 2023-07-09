



I abour would restore Britain’s commitment to international law, David Lammy will say, taking aim at the government’s cavalier record of respecting the rules. The shadow foreign secretary will pledge to reinstate the obligation for ministers to abide by international law, an obligation that was removed by the Cameron-era government. Mr. Lammy will say that the government has repeatedly flouted its international obligations in recent years. We live in a time when the scale of the global challenges we face have never been greater and the need to respect international law more vital As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson threatened to rewrite Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deals without an EU deal. Learn more The actions of former prime ministers have led to a cooling of relations between Britain and the trading bloc. Meanwhile, the determination of governments to tackle the small boat crisis through the Nationality and Borders Act has led to condemnation from lawyers and UN officials over its humanitarian impact. And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week faced calls from his own backbenchers to rethink plans to ban councils from backing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Labor will restore Britain’s influence and realize our potential by using the international rule of law as the connective tissue that binds us to other nations Tory MPs have warned that the Public Bodies Economic Activity (Overseas Matters) Bill is not in line with the UK’s existing foreign policy commitments to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. In a speech at the Bingham Center of International Law, Mr. Lammy is expected to say: We live in a time when the scale of the global challenges we face have never been greater and the need to comply with international law greater. vital, but in the Face of these challenges, this government’s attitude towards international law has never been so cavalier. Labor will restore Britain’s influence and realize our potential by using the international rule of law as the connective tissue that binds us to other nations. Build consensus around the laws that will shape the future. Protecting our planet’s precarious climate and environment. Shape the rules on new technologies in the interests of all of us. And end the era of impunity that allows authoritarians to hide their stolen money in our capital. With Keir Starmer in Number 10 the rules will be clear, ministers will uphold international law Mr Lammy argued that the Tories had abandoned a cross-party consensus, saying: No modern-day British government has been so brazen in its disregard for international law or introduced such a litany of laws contrary to the law that Parliament must consider as this Conservative government. . He will outline plans to overturn the decision to remove the requirement for ministers to abide by international law and treaty obligations from the Ministerial Code. Mr Lammy will say: David Cameron’s decision to remove him in 2015 showed contempt. And this foreshadowed the reckless abandonment of this principle by his successors. With Keir Starmer in issue 10, the rules will be clear, ministers will uphold international law.

