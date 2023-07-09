Donald Trump receives cheers at UFC 290 during his appearance with Dana White





Donald Trump was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night to watch UFC 290 alongside Mixed Martial Arts Organizations President Dana White.

It came as a big surprise to UFC fans in the stands when Trump emerged from the ground-level tunnel with White and a group of Secret Service agents.

The 45th President of the United States was his usual social self, interacting with fans by shaking hands and talking for a few moments as he made his way to the octagon.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with UFC’s Dana White during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

It was a complete shock to everyone in the building, including the event’s broadcasters, as they reacted in surprise when Trump was shown on the big screen. However, Trump is a huge UFC fan and a good friend of White, who spoke for him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trump had one of the best seats in the house right next to the octagon, and he was seen taking pictures with plenty around him between fights. Joe Rogan has also made it a point to meet with Trump between his broadcast duties.

There was even a UFC fighter, South African Dricus Du Plessis, who jumped over the cage after winning his fight against Robert Whittaker in the middleweight division to shake hands with Trump as well as Whites.

Du Plessis knocked out Whittaker in the second round.

For Trump and anyone watching UFC 290, it was a great main card that was highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski taking his overall record to 26-2 and retaining his featherweight division belt after knocking out Yair Rodriguez in the main event.

Former President Donald Trump and Dana White during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno also had an incredible fight that required the judges to weigh in after five rounds. Pantoja was ultimately named the winner by split decision, dethroning Moreno as flyweight champion.

It was the third time in Pantoja’s career that he beat Moreno in the octagon.

Dan Hooker also beat Jalin Turner by decision in the lightweight division, while Bo Nickal needed just 38 seconds to knock out Val Woodburn and start the main card in Sin City.

This isn’t the first UFC event Trump has attended, as he was spotted at several events, including UFC 244 while he was president.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Trump was also spotted at UFC 287 alongside Kid Rock and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Scott Thompson is a sportswriter for Fox News Digital.

