BRICS summit to be held in person despite Putin’s arrest warrant, says South African president





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month’s BRICS summit, to which Vladimir Putin has been invited, will be held in person despite an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

“The BRICS summit is continuing and we are finalizing our discussions on the format,” Ramaphosa told reporters on the sidelines of a ruling ANC conference, adding that it would be a “physical” meeting. He did not say whether Putin – who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children – would be present or not. “We are going to have a physical BRICS summit, we are all committed to having a summit where we can watch each other,” he said in response to a question. “We haven’t had a physical summit in…almost three years. It won’t be virtual,” he said. As a member of the ICC, South Africa should arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country. There had been rumors in local media that Pretoria was considering moving the talks to China to avoid being forced to arrest Putin. The arrest warrant is a diplomatic dilemma for Pretoria, close to the Kremlin since the years of anti-apartheid struggle. South Africa did not condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying it is impartial and prefers dialogue. Last month, Ramaphosa led the presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda in a historic attempt to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow. The African leaders’ mission carried the voice of a continent that has suffered greatly from the repercussions of the Ukrainian conflict, particularly with the rise in grain prices. He presented a 10-point proposal, including de-escalation, recognition of countries’ sovereignty, unhindered grain exports through the Black Sea and the return of prisoners of war and children to their countries of origin. South Africa is the current chairman of BRICS, a heavyweight group that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant global governance structures led by the US and India. Europe. It will host the 15th BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg’s financial hub from August 22-24. (AFP)

