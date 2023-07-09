Turkish President Erdogan tries to play peacemaker in the Middle East









By John Solomou |

Update: Jul 10, 2023 4:18 AM EAST

Nicosia [Cyprus]July 10 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having won the recent elections in Turkey, after facing the biggest challenge of his long career, tries once again to play the role of peacemaker in the war in Ukraine, renew the agreement allowing the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia, and show the West that he is the kingmaker, because he holds the key to Sweden’s application for membership to NATO.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine some 500 days ago, Erdogan has sought to play a mediating role in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Together with all NATO member states, Erdogan condemned the Russian invasion and rejected attempts to annex Ukrainian territory, while providing drones and other military equipment to Ukraine, helping it in its effort of war.

However, the Turkish president categorically refused to apply Western sanctions to Moscow. At the same time, he uses his privileged relationship with President Vladimir Putin and offers to act as a mediator between the belligerents.

On July 7, in a statement that will surely displease Putin, President Erdogan, speaking after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, voiced his clear support for Kyiv’s NATO aspirations and said:

“Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO. And in your presence, I want to emphasize once again that no one will lose if a just peace comes. We will provide all the support necessary so that Ukraine is getting back on its feet. Since the annexation of Crimea, to this day, we declare on all platforms our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. And we have demonstrated our solidarity with Ukraine in practice by providing concrete assistance in the political, economic, humanitarian and technical fields. We have also become the country that is making the greatest efforts to end the war.”

Ukraine’s stated goal of NATO membership is expected to be one of the topics to be discussed next Tuesday and Wednesday at an Alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, but it is unlikely that Ukraine’s wish be granted before the end of the war. The NATO allies are not keen on getting directly involved in the war.

Erdogan also said he would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit Turkey next month, possible prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

It should be noted that in the past, Erdogan helped organize prisoner exchanges.

Zelenskyy said the return of prisoners, including children deported to Russia, was the first thing on the agenda of the two presidents. Continuing, he said: “We are working on the return of our captives, political prisoners and Crimean Tatars (members of the Muslim community in Ukraine). Our partners have all the lists. We are really working on it.”

Undoubtedly, one of President Erdogan’s greatest diplomatic successes is last year’s Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war. Thanks to the arrangement brokered by Erdogan and the United Nations, around 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian cereals as well as Russian fertilizers were exported mainly to developing countries as well as food aid for the World Food Programme.

The deal expires on July 17 and Russia, which is reportedly angry at aspects of the deal’s implementation, has threatened not to allow its further extension.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement highlighting the indispensable role that food and fertilizer exports from the Russian Federation and Ukraine continue to play in supporting food security. world.

“Together, these agreements are contributing to sustained reductions in global food prices, which are now more than 23% below record levels reached in March of last year,” Guterres said in a statement.

Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, said he was urging Russia to extend the Black Sea grain deal for at least three months and for longer periods beyond that. of the. Projecting its role as a possible mediator between Ukraine and Russia, he said Turkey had “the most sincere desire to see Kyiv and Moscow return to the negotiating table”.

Contrary to his recently declared support for Ukraine’s NATO bid, Erdogan stubbornly refused to green light Sweden’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The bid must be unanimously approved by all current NATO members, but Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the bid.

On Friday, Erdogan confirmed that his country would not ratify Sweden’s NATO membership unless the Nordic country took a strong stance against “terrorist groups”. He claims that Sweden offers a safe haven for Kurdish terrorists.

“How can a state that does not distance itself from terrorist organizations contribute to NATO? Erdogan asked during the graduation ceremony at Istanbul National Defense University, indicating that Stockholm would not receive the green light from Ankara at tomorrow’s NATO summit in Vilnius.

Ankara refuses to ratify Sweden’s NATO candidacy unless the Nordic country distances itself from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the EU, and extradites about 120 Kurds whom it accuses of acts of terrorism.

Trying to appease Turkey, Sweden recently passed a constitutional amendment that allows it to create tougher anti-terrorism laws demanded by Turkey and sentenced a PKK member to four and a half years in prison for financing terrorism. However, the recent Quran burnings in Sweden have angered Muslims around the world and Erdogan said:

“We will eventually teach arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought.”

By holding Sweden’s NATO bid hostage to his wishes, Erdogan wants to show the West that he is the kingmaker dictating the organization’s affairs. At the same time, he projects himself as a peacemaker. (ANI)

