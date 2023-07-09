Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at a rally in Las Vegas





Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters during a campaign stop in Nevada, where crowds gathered amid efforts to recruit new volunteers to help his re-election campaign.

The Las Vegas appearance comes as Trump works to shore up his favor in the Republican Party with familiar talking points like immigration reform, while taking occasional jabs at his fellow White House hopeful , Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and issues with the economy.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES BIG ‘BIDENOMICS’ PLAN TO REDUCE HEALTH CARE COSTS

Taking the stage late Saturday night at a campaign volunteer recruitment event, Trump challenged “Bidenomics” under President Joe Biden’s administration. One of those issues he addressed included new rules restricting short-term insurance plans, which the administration says aren’t the “quality, comprehensive coverage” consumers need to cancel. almost entirely a historic achievement under the Trump administration.

He also promised to cut taxes, accusing Democrats of seeking to raise taxes to four times their current amount starting now, while pledging to cut federal interest rates.

The former president went on to claim that DeSantis voted “to fund Yucca Mountain as a dumping ground for nuclear waste…which affects your entire state,” a hotly debated topic on nuclear waste disposal.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN NEVADA: “DeSanctimonious voted to fund Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste dump…which affects your entire state.” pic.twitter.com/5pIBDeD34l

— MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 9, 2023

Trump has also pledged to implement all paper ballots, voter ID requirements and same-day voting if he is re-elected in 2024, while reiterating his earlier claims about a stolen 2020 election. His efforts to overturn his loss to Biden have seen countless unsuccessful lawsuits arguing the legitimacy of the election result.

The former president also addressed the controversial issue of the exclusion of biological men from women’s sports competitions and denounced the issue of immigration at the border.

