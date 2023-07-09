BBC suspends presenter who allegedly paid teenager for explicit photos – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The BBC said on Sunday it had suspended a prominent presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. As senior UK politicians called for a speedy investigation, the broadcaster said it was working to establish the facts of a complex and rapidly changing set of circumstances. The UK’s state-funded national broadcaster was scrambling to avoid a deepening crisis after The Sun newspaper reported allegations the male presenter gave a youngster 35,000 pounds ($45,000 ) from 2020, when the youngster was 17 years old. Neither the star nor the youngster have been identified. Amid speculation on social media about the presenter’s identity, several of the BBC’s best-known stars have spoken out to say it wasn’t them. Although the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it is a crime to create or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. The Sun said the youngster’s mother complained to the BBC in May but the presenter stayed on the air. The BBC said in a statement on Sunday that it first became aware of a complaint in May, but new allegations were brought to us on Thursday of a different nature. The broadcaster said the BBC takes any allegation seriously and that we have strong internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations. “He said the company had also been in contact with external authorities,” but did not say whether it was the police. This is a complex and rapidly changing set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts to properly inform the appropriate next steps,” the BBC said. We can also confirm that a male member of staff has been suspended.” Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held crisis talks with the broadcasters’ chief executive over what she said were deeply concerning allegations. She said chief executive Tim Davie assured her the BBC was investigating quickly and sensitively. Given the nature of the allegations, it is important that the BBC now has the space to investigate, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept informed,” she wrote on social media. Rachel Reeves, economics spokeswoman for the opposition Labor Party, said the BBC needed to speed up its processes and get its house in order. British commercial broadcaster ITV recently faced its own scandal after Phillip Schofield, a longtime host of the channel’s popular morning show, quit in May, admitting he lied about an affair with a much younger colleague. ITV executives have been summoned to parliament to answer questions about whether the broadcaster had a toxic work culture and covered up star misconduct. The BBC comes under greater scrutiny than other broadcasters because it is taxpayer-funded and committed to remaining unbiased in its news coverage. It was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political prejudice in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government’s immigration policy on social media. Lineker was suspended and later reinstated after other Premier League sports presenters, analysts and players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

