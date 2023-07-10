President Jokowi Appreciates PYCH Waibu Agro Edu Tourism





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAYAPURA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Praised and Appreciated Waibu Agro Edu Tourism Property Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) in Kwadeware Village, Waibu District, Jayapura Regency, Papua. Waibu Agro Edu Tourism is a tourist education center that focuses on agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing. The name Waibu of Waibu Agro Edu Tourism is an extension of the new face of Indonesia (Waibu), apart from the name of the district of Jayapura. According to Jokowi, the visit was part of the government’s efforts to encourage the development of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors and provide support to young PYCHs who are under the supervision of the Agency. State Intelligence (BIN). “The creativity of young people in Papua, is welcomed, educated here. They are given lessons, both on conditioning, both on hydroponics, both on raising chickens, raising chickens , also on fishing, then making animal feed, fish feed, all training takes place , training here,” said the president Jokowi after reviewing Waibu Agro Edu Tourism, as reported on Sunday (07/09/2023). President Jokowi reiterated the importance of starting from the market. He said market demand should be a reference to start production. For example, if the request is for eggs, chicken eggs must be produced. If the demand is chicken meat, it means that it is necessary to develop broilers. Starting from the market is important. Everything must start from market demand. Jokowi hopes that with Waibu Agro Edu Tourism run by PYCH, young people in Papua can dominate the market in the future. According to Jokowi, top quality products that are properly packaged will also be fond memories for anyone coming to the country of Papua. “Yes, the market in Papua should be controlled by young people in the future. Then the top quality products are packed, packaged properly, and will also be good memories for everyone who comes to the country of Papua,” a- he declared. During his visit, President Jokowi was not alone, he was accompanied by several senior state officials, including BIN leader Budi Gunawan, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, the national police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, TNI. TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and a number of other officials. Waibu Agro Edu Tourism offers a number of modern facilities including indoor farming, hydroponics, flower beds, plantations, maize fields, premium maize seed production houses, ranches broilers, floating ponds and biofloc. All of these facilities are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on experience to the youth and people of Papua regarding the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. During the visit, President Jokowi and a group of state officials toured Waibu Agro Edu Tourism facilities. One of the important achievements of Agro Edu Tourism is the production of corn seeds. Previously, people in Papua had to import maize seed from outside. However, with Agro Edu Tourisme, quality maize seeds can be produced locally. Currently, many people have used corn seeds from Agro Edu Tourism for agricultural development in their region. With the use of high quality maize seed, it is hoped that maize yields in Papua can increase significantly, provide better economic benefits to local farmers and reduce reliance on imports. The visit of President Jokowi and a number of senior state officials to Waibu Agro Edu Tourism in Papua is part of the government’s commitment to strengthening the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in eastern Indonesia. It is hoped that this visit will provide impetus and motivation for the development of this sector, as well as the improvement of the well-being of Papuans through the exploitation of the existing natural potential. source: Between

