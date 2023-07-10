PM Modi has been redefining India policy since 2014: CM





Agartala, July 9, 2023, TRIPURA TIMES office Agartala, July 9: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reshaped politics since taking office in 2014. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the country tirelessly with a vision of transparency. During his nine-year tenure, no one has been able to bring corruption charges. The state government also operates under the direction of the Prime Minister. Clubs and social organizations play an important role in building a healthy society,” Chief Minister Dr. Saha said during the inauguration of a mega organized blood donation camp. by the Smriti Club in Agartala on Sunday. He pointed out that Narendra Modi transformed the definition of politics through his leadership as Prime Minister. A few days ago, the Prime Minister said in his speech: ‘Work for the people and work for everyone,'” Dr Saha added.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha expressed the belief that social work should be a means of providing humanitarian service. Through such efforts, we should strive to win the trust and faith of the people. Each individual has many responsibilities to society. Everyone should assume these responsibilities and engage in social work to meet the needs of society. Blood and water have no religion. We should also adopt this philosophy in our social lives.

There is no religious bias in social work. Everyone has their own religion, but human actions transcend all differences. A person’s identity is defined by their actions. Even in the context of blood, there is no distinction based on religion,” said CM Saha. The Chief Minister pointed out that the Smriti Club organizes this social program to promote culture and tradition. The blood in our body is a gift from God, and we selflessly give that gift to those in need. There is no greater act of generosity. Blood is linked to human character. To be a blood donor, one must be in good physical health,” explained CM Dr Saha. During the event, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, President Ratna Dutta, club officials and prominent citizens of the region were also present.

