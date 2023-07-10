Zelenskyy says Trump could not end war in Ukraine overnight





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Trump’s claim that he could end the war in one day. Zelenskyy told ABC the idea is “beautiful” but not based on “real life experience”. He argued that Trump had failed to achieve peace in his four years as president. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump was president for four years and was unable to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, dismissing as pure fantasy the assertion of the Republican that he could end the war in one day.

Speaking in Kyiv with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Zelenskyy said there were “dangerous signals especially from politicians” regarding future aid to Ukraine, although he noted that the issue of future support is “for Americans to decide, and I would hate to interfere.”

While many Republicans back the Biden administration’s military support, including a recent package that includes controversial cluster munitions, the party’s MAGA wing, including grassroots activists Trump and his Presidential nominee Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have suggested the dispute is a distraction. national priorities.

Trump even claimed that the full-scale invasion of Russia, launched in February 2022, could have been completed, by him, in a single day. “It will take 24 hours. I will end it,” he said in May. “That would be easy.”

Zelenskyy, when asked about this claim, was himself a diplomat, saying that “the desire to end the war is beautiful”. But, he added, “that desire should be based on real-life experience.”

Noting that Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, illegally annexing Crimea, Zelenskyy argued that Trump already had a chance to broker a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well, it looks like Donald Trump has had those 24 hours once in a while. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war and as I guess he had that time at his disposal, but he had to have other priorities,” the Ukrainian leader said.

While president, Trump temporarily suspended congressional-approved military aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressure Zelenskyy to investigate his political rival, then Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. an incident that led to his dismissal. In his memoir, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Trump “didn’t seem to care” that failing to provide aid meant to prop up “a beleaguered democracy” was a violation of federal law.

Zelenskyy on Sunday said he had little interest in a peace deal that contemplated ceding land to an invader.

“If we are talking about ending the war at the expense of Ukraine, that is, making us give up our territories, well, I think that in this way Biden could have ended it even in five minutes,” he said. “But we wouldn’t agree.”

